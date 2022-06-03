|AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Highlights
|AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 Date and Time
|How To Check AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 Online Mode?
|Where to Check AP Board Result 2022 Class 12th
|AP Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 by May. Candidates appearing for the AP Board class 12 examinations can check the result through the link provided on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.
To check the AP Board inter 2nd year result 2022s for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the AP Class 12 Registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also check the AP Intermediate 2nd year Results 2022 through the direct link provided below.
Candidates can bookmark this page for further details on the AP Intermediate Results 2022.
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Result Name
|
AP Intermediate 2nd Year Exams 2022
|
Official website
|
bie.ap.gov.in
|
AP Board 2nd Year results 2022 release date
|
May 2022
|
AP 10th result declaration mode
|
Online and via SMS
|
Credentials required to check AP 12th results
|
Roll number
Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. The board will be conducting the AP Intermediate Results 2022 by March-April 2022. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2022.
|
Particulars
|
Tentative dates
|
AP Intermediate board exams 2022 dates
|
March 2022
|
AP Class 12 result 2022 release date
|
May 2022
|
Compartment exam 2022 date
|
June 2022
|
AP Board compartment result 2022
|
July 2022
Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2022.
Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in or JagranJosh.
Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP Result 2022.
Step 3rd- Click on the AP 12th result link
Step 4th- Enter the AP 12th registration number in the link
Step 5th- Download the AP Results 2022 for further reference.
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Board. Candidates can also check the AP 12th Results 2022 through the link provided below.
Candidates can follow the steps provided below along with the reference window to help the students to check their AP class 12 Results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board
Step 2nd: Click on the AP Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 link
Step 3rd: Enter the AP 12th roll number in the result link
Step 4th: The AP Board 2nd Year Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference
Apart from the Andhra Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022, students will be able to check the result via SMS. To get the AP Intermediate 2nd Year results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1st: Open the SMS tab
Step 2nd: Enter the AP 12th Hall ticket number in the given format - Intermediate <space> Hall Ticket No
Step 3rd: Send to 56300
When checking the AP Board 12th Results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the marksheets. The AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 will contain the following details on the Marksheets for the various streams.
Candidates appearing for the exams can also check below the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year AP Board Intermediate Second Year Results.
|
Particulars
|
Total students or percentage
|
Total number of students appeared
|
5,08,672
|
Total number of students passed
|
5,08,672
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
100%
|
Girls pass percentage
|
100%
|
Boys pass percentage
|
100%
AP Board Class 12th Results - Performance over the years
|
Year
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Total Appeared Candidates
|
2021
|
100%
|
5,08,672
|
2020
|
63%
|
4,35,655
|
2019
|
72.00%
|
9.65,000
|
2018
|
73.30%
|
5,16,103
|
2017
|
74%
|
4,93,891
|
2016
|
74%
|
8, 56,701
|
2015
|
82%
|
7, 93,496
|
2014
|
77%
|
7, 71,587
|
2013
|
63.27
|
7, 56,459
After the Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd Year Results 2022 is announced on the official website, students will be able to download the results through the link provided on the official website.
Andhra Pradesh Board will also be releasing applications for the AP Intermediate Re-checking and Scrutiny and the Compartmental exams. AP Board Intermediate re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again for any totalling mistakes. AP Board 12th compartment exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the exams.
AAP Board class 12 Re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated a second time for any kind of totalling mistakes. Students are required to fill in the online application available on the website in order for their answer sheets to be taken for the evaluation process. Any changes in the marks after the AP 12th re-evaluation will be updated in the marksheets of the students.
Andhra Pradesh Board 12th compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students who want to improve their scores through the compartmental exams are required to fill in the application forms.
The AP 12th compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared. The results of AP Intermediate Compartmental exams will also be announced soon after so that students can apply for further admission procedures.
AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year toppers list will be announced by the officials along with the results of the 2022 board exams. The AP Intermediate 2nd Year toppers 2022 will be announced stream wise for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Candidates can check below the list of toppers from the previous year exams.
AP Board 12th Toppers 2021
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Mukku Deekshitha
|
990
|
Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi
|
990
|
Kuraba Shinyatha
|
990
AP Inter 2nd Year Toppers for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Nishanth Krishna
|
992
|
Meena
|
981
|
Naga Venkata Abhishek
|
981
AP Intermediate 2nd Year Toppers for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Kadambari Geetha
|
968
|
A. Selvaraj Priya
|
966
|
Kasa Shivaram
|
964
AP Inter 2nd Year HEC Topper Students Name With Marks
|
Name of the Students
|
Obtained Marks
|
Geetha
|
966
|
Lavanya
|
952
|
Satyanarayana
|
949
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.
AP Inter Practical Exams 2022: APBIE is expected to release Fresh Hall Tickets for the AP Inter Practical Exams 2022 which were postponed earlier. Download AP Inter Practical Hall Tickets online at bie.ap.gov.in.
Manabadi 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 Declared: The BIEAP has finally announced the AP Intermediate Results 2021 for 2nd Year / Class 12 students of Andhra Pradesh Board Today. The BIEAP Inter Result was formally announced by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh in the press meet just a short while back. Now, students can head over to the official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in or log onto ap12.jagranjosh.com to check their individual Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2021. Get Direct Link Here.
Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board 12th Results 2021 on the official website today. Students awaiting the AP 12th Result 2021 can visit the official website of the board to check the results. A direct link to check the results will also be provided on this page once the results are announced.