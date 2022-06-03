Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022: Know AP 12th Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 3, 2022 08:01 IST
    AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 by May. Candidates appearing for the AP Board class 12 examinations can check the result through the link provided on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.

    To check the AP Board inter 2nd year result 2022s for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the AP Class 12 Registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also check the AP Intermediate 2nd year Results 2022 through the direct link provided below.

    Candidates can bookmark this page for further details on the AP Intermediate Results 2022. 

    Exam name

    Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Board

    Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh

    Result Name

    AP Intermediate 2nd Year Exams 2022

    Official website

    bie.ap.gov.in

    AP Board 2nd Year results 2022 release date

    May 2022

    AP 10th result declaration mode

    Online and via SMS

    Credentials required to check AP 12th results

    Roll number

    Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. The board will be conducting the AP Intermediate Results 2022 by March-April 2022. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2022.

    Particulars

    Tentative dates

    AP Intermediate board exams 2022 dates

    March 2022

    AP Class 12 result 2022 release date

    May 2022

    Compartment exam 2022 date

    June 2022

    AP Board compartment result 2022

    July 2022

    Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in or JagranJosh.

    Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP Result 2022.

    Step 3rd- Click on the AP 12th result link

    Step 4th- Enter the AP 12th registration number in the link

    Step 5th- Download the AP Results 2022 for further reference.

    Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Board. Candidates can also check the AP 12th Results 2022 through the link provided below.

    • examresults.ap.nic.in
    • results.bie.ap.gov.in
    • results.apcfss.in
    • Bie.ap.gov.in

    Candidates can follow the steps provided below along with the reference window to help the students to check their AP class 12 Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

    AP Board Inter (12th) Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the AP Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 link

    AP Board Inter (12th) Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the AP 12th roll number in the result link

    AP Board Inter (12th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: The AP Board 2nd Year Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check AP Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from the Andhra Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022, students will be able to check the result via SMS. To get the AP Intermediate 2nd Year results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1st: Open the SMS tab

    Step 2nd: Enter the AP 12th Hall ticket number in the given format - Intermediate <space> Hall Ticket No

    Step 3rd: Send to 56300

    What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Result 2022 Intermediate 2nd Year? 

    When checking the AP Board 12th Results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the marksheets. The AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 will contain the following details on the Marksheets for the various streams.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    AP Board 2nd Year Intermediate Results 2022 Statistics

    Candidates appearing for the exams can also check below the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year AP Board Intermediate Second Year Results.

    Particulars

    Total students or percentage

    Total number of students appeared

    5,08,672

    Total number of students passed

    5,08,672

    Overall Pass percentage

    100%

    Girls pass percentage

    100%

    Boys pass percentage

    100%

    AP Board Class 12th Results - Performance over the years

    Year

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Total Appeared Candidates

    2021

    100%

    5,08,672

    2020

    63%

    4,35,655

    2019

    72.00%

    9.65,000

    2018

    73.30%

    5,16,103

    2017

    74%

    4,93,891

    2016

    74%

    8, 56,701

    2015

    82%

    7, 93,496

    2014

    77%

    7, 71,587

    2013

    63.27

    7, 56,459

    What After the Announcement of AP Board Result 2022 for Class 12th?

    After the Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd Year Results 2022 is announced on the official website, students will be able to download the results through the link provided on the official website.

    Andhra Pradesh Board will also be releasing applications for the AP Intermediate Re-checking and Scrutiny and the Compartmental exams. AP Board Intermediate re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again for any totalling mistakes. AP Board 12th compartment exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the exams.

    Andhra Pradesh Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    AAP Board class 12 Re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated a second time for any kind of totalling mistakes. Students are required to fill in the online application available on the website in order for their answer sheets to be taken for the evaluation process. Any changes in the marks after the AP 12th re-evaluation will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

    AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Andhra Pradesh Board 12th compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students who want to improve their scores through the compartmental exams are required to fill in the application forms.

    The AP 12th compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared. The results of AP Intermediate Compartmental exams will also be announced soon after so that students can apply for further admission procedures.

    AP Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

    AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year toppers list will be announced by the officials along with the results of the 2022 board exams. The AP Intermediate 2nd Year toppers 2022 will be announced stream wise for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Candidates can check below the list of toppers from the previous year exams.

    AP Board 12th Toppers 2021

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Mukku Deekshitha

    990

    Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi

    990

    Kuraba Shinyatha

    990

    AP Inter 2nd Year Toppers for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Nishanth Krishna

    992

    Meena

    981

    Naga Venkata Abhishek

    981

    AP Intermediate 2nd Year Toppers for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Kadambari Geetha

    968

    A. Selvaraj Priya

    966

    Kasa Shivaram

    964

    AP Inter 2nd Year HEC Topper Students Name With Marks

    Name of the Students

    Obtained Marks

    Geetha

    966

    Lavanya

    952

    Satyanarayana

    949

    About AP Board School Examination Board

    The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

    The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.

     

    FAQ

    Where to check AP Board 12th Results 2022?

    Andhra Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022 will be available on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. A direct link can also be found here.

    What details will be mentioned on the AP 12th marksheets?

    AP Board Intermediate marksheets 2022 will contain the details of the students including the name and roll number, stream and exam details, subject details and the marks secured.

    How to check AP Board Intermediate results 2022?

    To check AP Board 12th Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link given.

    Will the board release original marksheets?

    The AP Intermediate original mark sheets will be made available through the respective schools by the board.