AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 by May. Candidates appearing for the AP Board class 12 examinations can check the result through the link provided on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in.

To check the AP Board inter 2nd year result 2022s for the Arts, Science and Commerce stream, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the AP Class 12 Registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also check the AP Intermediate 2nd year Results 2022 through the direct link provided below.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Highlights

Exam name Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination Board Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh Result Name AP Intermediate 2nd Year Exams 2022 Official website bie.ap.gov.in AP Board 2nd Year results 2022 release date May 2022 AP 10th result declaration mode Online and via SMS Credentials required to check AP 12th results Roll number

AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 Date and Time

Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022. The board will be conducting the AP Intermediate Results 2022 by March-April 2022. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the release of the AP Intermediate Second Year Results 2022.

Particulars Tentative dates AP Intermediate board exams 2022 dates March 2022 AP Class 12 result 2022 release date May 2022 Compartment exam 2022 date June 2022 AP Board compartment result 2022 July 2022

How To Check AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 Online Mode?

Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Click on the AP 12th result link

Step 4th- Enter the AP 12th registration number in the link

Step 5th- Download the AP Results 2022 for further reference.

Where to Check AP Board Result 2022 Class 12th

Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Result 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Board. Candidates can also check the AP 12th Results 2022 through the link provided below.

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

Bie.ap.gov.in

AP Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates can follow the steps provided below along with the reference window to help the students to check their AP class 12 Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of AP Board

Step 2nd: Click on the AP Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 link

Step 3rd: Enter the AP 12th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The AP Board 2nd Year Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check AP Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the Andhra Pradesh Board 12th Results 2022, students will be able to check the result via SMS. To get the AP Intermediate 2nd Year results 2022 via SMS, students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st: Open the SMS tab

Step 2nd: Enter the AP 12th Hall ticket number in the given format - Intermediate <space> Hall Ticket No

Step 3rd: Send to 56300

What details will be mentioned in the AP Board Result 2022 Intermediate 2nd Year?

When checking the AP Board 12th Results 2022, students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the marksheets. The AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 will contain the following details on the Marksheets for the various streams.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

AP Board 2nd Year Intermediate Results 2022 Statistics

Candidates appearing for the exams can also check below the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the previous year AP Board Intermediate Second Year Results.

Particulars Total students or percentage Total number of students appeared 5,08,672 Total number of students passed 5,08,672 Overall Pass percentage 100% Girls pass percentage 100% Boys pass percentage 100%

AP Board Class 12th Results - Performance over the years

Year Overall Pass Percentage Total Appeared Candidates 2021 100% 5,08,672 2020 63% 4,35,655 2019 72.00% 9.65,000 2018 73.30% 5,16,103 2017 74% 4,93,891 2016 74% 8, 56,701 2015 82% 7, 93,496 2014 77% 7, 71,587 2013 63.27 7, 56,459

What After the Announcement of AP Board Result 2022 for Class 12th?

After the Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd Year Results 2022 is announced on the official website, students will be able to download the results through the link provided on the official website.

Andhra Pradesh Board will also be releasing applications for the AP Intermediate Re-checking and Scrutiny and the Compartmental exams. AP Board Intermediate re-evaluation is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated once again for any totalling mistakes. AP Board 12th compartment exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the exams.

Andhra Pradesh Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

AAP Board class 12 Re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated a second time for any kind of totalling mistakes. Students are required to fill in the online application available on the website in order for their answer sheets to be taken for the evaluation process. Any changes in the marks after the AP 12th re-evaluation will be updated in the marksheets of the students.

AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Andhra Pradesh Board 12th compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students who want to improve their scores through the compartmental exams are required to fill in the application forms.

The AP 12th compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared. The results of AP Intermediate Compartmental exams will also be announced soon after so that students can apply for further admission procedures.

AP Board Class 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

AP Board Intermediate 2nd Year toppers list will be announced by the officials along with the results of the 2022 board exams. The AP Intermediate 2nd Year toppers 2022 will be announced stream wise for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Candidates can check below the list of toppers from the previous year exams.

AP Board 12th Toppers 2021

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Mukku Deekshitha 990 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990 Kuraba Shinyatha 990

AP Inter 2nd Year Toppers for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Nishanth Krishna 992 Meena 981 Naga Venkata Abhishek 981

AP Intermediate 2nd Year Toppers for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Kadambari Geetha 968 A. Selvaraj Priya 966 Kasa Shivaram 964

AP Inter 2nd Year HEC Topper Students Name With Marks

Name of the Students Obtained Marks Geetha 966 Lavanya 952 Satyanarayana 949

About AP Board School Examination Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 1st Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 1st year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.