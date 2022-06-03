|AP Board Intermediate 2nd year Vocational Result 2022 - Content Highlights
AP Board Inter 2nd Year Vocational Result 2022: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will be declaring the AP 2nd year Intermediate Vocational stream results 2022 by May. Candidates will be able to check the AP Inter 2nd year Vocational results 2022 through the link available on the official website of the board. To check the result, enter the AP 2nd Year vocational stream registration number in the result window.
Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the AP Inter 2nd year results 2022 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for details on the AP inter 2nd year vocational results 2022.
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination
|
Board
|
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Result Name
|
AP 2st year Intermediate Vocational Exams 2022
|
Official website
|
bieap.gov.in
|
Result release date
|
May 2022
|
Result declaration mode
|
Online and via SMS
|
Credentials required to check results
|
Roll number
Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the AP Inter 2nd year vocational results 2022 below.
|
Particulars
|
Tentative dates
|
AP 2nd year Inter Vocational Exams 2022
|
March 2022
|
AP Inter 2nd year Vocational result 2022 date
|
May 2022
Students who have appeared for the AP 2nd year Inter VOC results 2022 can visit the official website of the board or follow the steps provided below to check the results.
Step 1st- Visit the official website at- bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2nd- Find the link stating ‘AP 2nd Inter vocational Result 2022.
Step 3rd- Click on the AP 2nd year Inter vocational result link
Step 4th- Enter the AP Inter 2nd year VOC registration number in the link
Step 5th- Download the AP 2nd Year VOC Results 2022 for further reference.
Candidates can also check the Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd Year Intermediate Vocational results 2022 through the direct link provided below.
Candidates can follow the steps provided below and the related images to check the AP 2nd year vocational results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board
Step 2nd: Click on the AP 2nd year Intermediate Vocational result link
Step 3rd: Enter the AP 2nd Year Inter vocational roll number in the result link
Step 4th: The AP Board 2nd Year VOC Result 2022 will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference
Candidates when checking the AP 2nd year Intermediate Voc Results 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details in the marksheets. Candidates must note that the marksheets of AP 12th vocational results 2022 will contain the details of the students along with the qualifying status of the students. The AP Inter 2nd year vocational results 2022 will contain the following details.
After the AP 2nd year vocational results 2022 are declared, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their vocational stream results on the official website.
The board will also be conducting the revaluation and scrutiny and the compartmental examinations for the students. The applications for the AP 2nd year revaluation and scrutiny and the compartmental examinations will be available on the official website. Further details on the re-checking and the compartmental exams will be available here.
After the AP 2nd year Intermediate Vocational stream results 2022 are declared, the board will release the scrutiny and revaluation applications on the official website. The revaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for errors.
Candidates will be notified of the AP 2nd inter vocational stream revaluation and scrutiny process on this page.
AP Inter 2nd year compartmental exams for the vocational stream results 2022 will be conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the exams. Candidates will be able to apply for the compartmental exams through the applications available on the official website.
The compartmental exams will be conducted soon after the results are declared on the official website so that students can continue with their admission process. Candidates can check this space for further details.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) agency under the aegis of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh is responsible for the promotion, management and development of secondary level school education in the state. The BSEAP conducts the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations for Class 10th students in the state every year. In addition to this, the board also conducts other minor examinations including the Professional Advancement Test for Teachers, Technical Certificate Course Examination, Technical TTC Examination, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Examinations, 2nd year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.82 Reg Examinations, L.I. Sc Examinations, Headmasters Accounts Test, 2nd Year D. Ed Public Examinations, O.Ms.No.41 Reg Examinations, National Talent Search Examinations, LPT Exams (Telugu, Hindi, Urdu).
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was formed in the year 1971 to regulate and supervise the intermediate education system in the state of Andhra Pradesh. As part of its various responsibilities, the BIEAP prescribes the syllabus and course curriculum for 2nd year Board and 2nd year Board students. It also conducts the annual board exams for these classes in the month of February-March, every year.
