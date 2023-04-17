AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Andhra Pradesh 10th Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is likely to declare class 10th result by May 2023. Students can check their result online at bse.ap.gov.in. Check complete details here

Get here latest updates and news for AP SSC Result 2023
AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the result of AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) by May (tentatively). However, an official update regarding the result date is still awaited. As per past trends, initially, AP SSC board result 2023 will be announced via press conference. Soon after that, the link will be activated at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download AP SSC marks memo. Last year, the board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022 at 12 noon. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26% whereas boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was 64.02% and 70.07% respectively. 

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time 

Last year, earlier, the class 10th result were scheduled to be announced on June 4 at 11 am, however, it got postponed to June 6. However, this year it is expected that no such thing will happen. Students can go through the table to know result and other important dates: 

Career Counseling

Events

Dates 

AP SSC exam 

April 3 to 18, 2023

AP SSC result

May 2023

AP board 10th re-evaluation application

June 2023

AP SSC re-evaluation result

July 2023

AP board 10th supplementary exam

July 2023

AP SSC supplementary result

August 2023

Official Links To Check AP SSC Result 2023 Online

To check AP class 10th results, students have to visit the official websites or they can check the same on this page too. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website might get slow. However, students can check their BSEAP SSC class 10 at these websites:

  • bse.ap.gov.in
  • bseap.org

How To Check AP SSC Board Result 2023 online? 

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam results can be checked at the official website or via respective schools. The students can check their SSC result in online mode by using the required credentials. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for AP SSC result 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Click on it, a new login window will appear on the screen.
  • Step 4: Enter the roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.
  • Step 5: click on the submit tab.
  • Step 6: AP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.  

AP SSC Re-evaluation Result 2023

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated. They can apply for the SSC  result re-evaluation process through the link available on the official website. After applying for the re-evaluation process, the board will go through the answer sheets for re-evaluation. The changes in the marks after re-evaluation will be mentioned in the AP SSC marks memo of the students. 

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023

If a student fails to secure the pass percentage then they can appear in the supplementary examination to improve their academic performance. The applications for the supply examinations will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared so that the students can continue with their admission process.  

Previous Year AP SSC Result Statistics 2023 

Last year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26%. Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Andhra Pradesh board result of class 10th. They can check the past few year's AP Board 10th result statistics below: 

Years

Overall pass %

Total students

Girls pass %

Boys pass %

2022

67.26%

6,15,908

70.07%

64.02%

2021

100%

6,29,981

100%

100%

2020

-

Around 6.3 lakh

-

-

2019

94.88%

6,21,649

95.09%

94.68%

2018

94.48

6,13,378

94.56

94.41

2017

91.92

6,22,538

91.97

91.87

2016

93.26

7,21,345

92.41

90.15

2015

89.5

6,44,961

90.6

88.4

2014

86.9

6,33,002

88.9

85.2

AP SSC Board Result Toppers List 

Every year, AP Board releases the names of the toppers after the release of class 10th result. The board is likely to follow the same pattern this year as well. The students can access the list of the toppers by visiting the official website of the BSEAP, once released. The list of toppers will be provided district-wise across the state. It will be updated on this page too. 

FAQ

When will AP SSC Result 2023 be declared?

AP class 10th result is expected to be released in May in online mode.

What is the expected AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the Andhra Pradesh 10th result date and time has not been announced. However, the results will likely be released by May 2023.

How to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result 2023?

To check AP board class 10th result, students have to visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2023?

Such students can appear for compartment exams expected to be held in July.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after the AP board announces the SSC result?

Yes, students can apply for AP SSC revaluation for verification of their marks.

