AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Andhra Pradesh 10th Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the result of AP Secondary School Certificate (SSC) by May (tentatively). However, an official update regarding the result date is still awaited. As per past trends, initially, AP SSC board result 2023 will be announced via press conference. Soon after that, the link will be activated at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download AP SSC marks memo. Last year, the board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022 at 12 noon. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26% whereas boy’s and girl’s pass percentage was 64.02% and 70.07% respectively.

AP SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Last year, earlier, the class 10th result were scheduled to be announced on June 4 at 11 am, however, it got postponed to June 6. However, this year it is expected that no such thing will happen. Students can go through the table to know result and other important dates:

Events Dates AP SSC exam April 3 to 18, 2023 AP SSC result May 2023 AP board 10th re-evaluation application June 2023 AP SSC re-evaluation result July 2023 AP board 10th supplementary exam July 2023 AP SSC supplementary result August 2023

Official Links To Check AP SSC Result 2023 Online

To check AP class 10th results, students have to visit the official websites or they can check the same on this page too. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website might get slow. However, students can check their BSEAP SSC class 10 at these websites:

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

How To Check AP SSC Board Result 2023 online?

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 exam results can be checked at the official website or via respective schools. The students can check their SSC result in online mode by using the required credentials. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for AP SSC result 2023 link.

Step 3: Click on it, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 5: click on the submit tab.

Step 6: AP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.

AP SSC Re-evaluation Result 2023

Andhra Pradesh Board class 10 re-checking and re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated. They can apply for the SSC result re-evaluation process through the link available on the official website. After applying for the re-evaluation process, the board will go through the answer sheets for re-evaluation. The changes in the marks after re-evaluation will be mentioned in the AP SSC marks memo of the students.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023

If a student fails to secure the pass percentage then they can appear in the supplementary examination to improve their academic performance. The applications for the supply examinations will be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared so that the students can continue with their admission process.

Previous Year AP SSC Result Statistics 2023

Last year, a total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 67.26%. Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Andhra Pradesh board result of class 10th. They can check the past few year's AP Board 10th result statistics below:

Years Overall pass % Total students Girls pass % Boys pass % 2022 67.26% 6,15,908 70.07% 64.02% 2021 100% 6,29,981 100% 100% 2020 - Around 6.3 lakh - - 2019 94.88% 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 2018 94.48 6,13,378 94.56 94.41 2017 91.92 6,22,538 91.97 91.87 2016 93.26 7,21,345 92.41 90.15 2015 89.5 6,44,961 90.6 88.4 2014 86.9 6,33,002 88.9 85.2

AP SSC Board Result Toppers List

Every year, AP Board releases the names of the toppers after the release of class 10th result. The board is likely to follow the same pattern this year as well. The students can access the list of the toppers by visiting the official website of the BSEAP, once released. The list of toppers will be provided district-wise across the state. It will be updated on this page too.

