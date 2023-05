SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Vacancy: 36001 Posts Available, Download PDF at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Vacancy has been announced at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the PDF for 36000 vacancies here.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Vacancy: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2022. According to the official notification, a total of 36001 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Inspector Of Income Tax, Inspector (CGST & Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner), Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspector Posts, Assistant, Executive Assistant, of Home Affairs, Sub Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer, SI, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, Senior Administrative Assistant, UDC, Tax Assistant and SI.

The candidates can check the detailed vacnacies in the PDF Below:

SSC CGL Revised Vacancy