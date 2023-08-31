SSC CGL Vacancy 2023 Released: Check Post Wise Tentative Vacancies

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: The official website released the SSC CGL 2023 Notification for the 8840 tentative vacant positions. Get more details about the SSC CGL 2023 Notification in the article below.

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023
SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative SSC CGL vacancy details on the official website. As per the latest notice, the officials have announced a total of 8440 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023. All the eligible candidates must be well aware of the category wise SSC CGL tentative vacancy to get an idea of the competition level. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the CGL 2023 exam to fill up various Group B and Group C vacancies in different ministers/departments/organizations of the Government of India.

 

In this article, we have shared the complete list of SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023, along with the past CGL vacancy trends and steps to download CGL vacancies.

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023

The details of the tentative 8440 vacancies under SSC CGL recruitment 2023 are tabulated below.

Category

Number of Vacancies

UR

3804

OBC

1900

SC

1315

ST

628

EWS

793

Total

8440

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 Post Wise

Have a look at the breakup of the SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 for various categories including UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS tabulated below.

Sno

Post Code

Name of Department

Name of Post

Group

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

1

A01

Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)

Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

B

91

34

17

61

22

225

2

A02

Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)

Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)

B

11

4

2

8

3

28

3

B03

Central Secretariat Service, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT)

Assistant Section Officer

B

342

108

24

149

69

692

4

B04

Intelligence Bureau

Assistant Section Officer

B

18

4

5

0

10

37

5

B05

Ministry of Railway

Assistant Section Officer

B

12

1

4

4

3

24

6

B06

Ministry of External Affairs (Cadre Cell)

Assistant Section Officer

B

44

23

14

1

9

91

7

B07

Office of JS & CAO, AFHQ, Ministry of Defence

Assistant Section Officer

B

14

4

3

10

4

35

8

B08

Election Commission

Assistant Section Officer

B

3

0

0

0

1

4

9

B09

National Informatics Centre,

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Assistant Section Officer

B

1

0

0

0

0

1

10

B10

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Assistant Section Officer

B

2

1

0

0

0

3

11

B11

Central Administrative Tribunal

Assistant Section Officer

B

2

0

0

3

0

5

12

B12

Ministry of Parialimentary Affairs

Assistant

B

2

0

1

1

0

4

13

B13

Ministry of Tourism

Assistant

B

1

0

0

0

0

1

14

B14

Central Information Commission

Assistant

B

1

0

0

0

0

1

15

B15

Central Vigilance Commission

Assistant

B

1

0

0

0

0

1

16

B16

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Inspector (CGST & Central Excise)

B

1197

430

202

364

196

2389

17

B17

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of

Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

B

137

32

24

76

7

276

18

B18

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of

Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Inspector (Examiner)

B

29

19

7

24

1

80

19

B19

Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry

of Finance

Assistant Enforcement Officer

B

4

1

0

10

0

15

20

B20

Department of Post-SPN, Ministry of Communication

Inspector Posts

B

31

11

5

20

7

74

21

B21

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Inspector of Income Tax

C

56

44

12

35

21

168

22

B22

Central Bureau Investigation

Sub Inspector (CBI)

B

53

20

6

31

17

127

23

B23

Ministry of Textiles

Assistant

B

0

0

0

1

1

2

24

B24

Ministry of Mines

Assistant

B

4

2

1

2

0

9

25

B25

India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Science

Assistant

B

2

0

0

1

0

3

26

B26

Central Passport Offices, Ministry of External Affairs

Assistant / Assistant Superintendent

B

3

0

0

0

0

3

27

B27

Tatrakshak Mukhyalaya (Indian Coast Guard), Ministry of Defence

Assistant

B

2

1

0

1

0

4

28

B28

Directorate of Enforcement,

Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Assistant

B

1

0

0

0

0

1

29

B29

Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution

Assistant

B

3

0

0

0

0

3

30

B30

Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India

Assistant

B

8

3

1

5

1

18

31

B31

National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs

Sub-Inspector

B

6

0

1

3

2

12

32

B32

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Executive Assistant

B

282

79

36

137

36

570

33

B33

National Human Rights Commission

Research Assistant

B

3

0

0

0

0

3

34

C34

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation

Junior Statistical Officer

B

40

24

8

24

12

108

35

C35

Registrar General Of India, Ministry of Home Affairs

Statistical Investigator Grade-I

B

4

0

18

52

12

86

36

D37

Cabinet Secretariat

Auditor

C

0

2

2

5

1

10

37

D38

Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Auditor

C

63

23

11

41

15

153

38

D39

Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India

Accountant

C

60

23

12

40

15

150

39

D40

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Ministry of

Defence

Accountant

C

456

157

73

302

114

1102

40

D41

Office of CGCA, Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communication

Junior Accountant

C

27

8

8

13

7

63

41

D42

Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti

Junior Accountant

C

8

0

1

1

1

11

42

D44

Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence 

Senior Administrative Assistant

C

14

5

3

9

3

34

43

D45

Office of the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME)

Upper Division Clerk

C

44

15

10

15

8

92

44

D46

Ministry of Textiles

Upper Division Clerk

C

4

0

0

0

1

5

45

D47

Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance

Upper Division Clerk

C

9

1

0

5

4

19

46

D48

Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

C

2

0

1

0

0

3

47

D49

India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Upper Division Clerk

C

7

1

0

3

1

12

48

D50

Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs

Upper Division Clerk

C

1

0

0

0

0

1

49

D51

Department Of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry And Dairying)

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

C

1

0

0

0

0

1

50

D52

M/O Electronics And Information Technology

Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

C

2

0

0

0

1

3

51

D53

Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)

C

6

2

1

3

1

13

52

D54

Department of Atomic Energy

Upper Division Clerk

C

53

15

4

37

14

123

53

D55

Ministry of Mines

Upper Division Clerk

C

9

1

1

3

2

16

54

D56

Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology

Upper Division Clerk

C

11

3

2

6

1

23

55

D57

Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Upper Division Clerk

C

1

0

0

0

0

1

56

D58

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Tax Assistant

C

231

96

46

126

88

587

57

D59

Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Tax Assistant

C

377

117

61

264

81

900

58

D60

Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance

Sub Inspector

C

8

1

1

4

1

15

Total 

          

8440

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Past Trends

There are various fluctuations in the SSC CGL Vacancy trends over the past 5 years. Here is the table below that demonstrates the SSC CGL category-wise vacancy comparisons from 2017 to 2023.

Category/Years

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023

SSC CGL Vacancy 2022

SSC CGL Vacancy 2021

SSC CGL Vacancy 2020

SSC CGL Vacancy 2019

SSC CGL Vacancy 2018

SSC CGL Vacancy 2017

UR

-

15982

3008

2891

3577

5770

4238

SC

-

5776

1192

1046

1215

1723

1318

ST

-

2995

704

510

674

845

653

OBC

-

8719

1832

1858

2116

2933

1916

EWS

-

3937

885

730

846

-

-

Total

8440

37,409

7621

7035

8428

11271

9276

How to Download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023?

Aspirants can follow the steps shared below to download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy details without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Tentative Vacancy” under the “Candidates Corner” tab.

Step 3: Click on the “Tentative Vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2023 (As of 18.08.2023)” link.

Step 4: The SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CGL tentative vacancy PDF for future use.

 

FAQ

How many tentative vacancies for SSC CGL 2023?

The recruitment officials have announced a total of 8440 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023.

How to download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023?

Aspirants can download SSC CGL tentative vacancy details from the official website of SSC or the direct link shared above.

What is the selection process for SSC CGL recruitment 2023?

The SSC CGL selection process is divided into two computer-based examinations, i.e. Tier I and Tier II.
