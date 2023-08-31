SSC CGL Vacancy 2023 Released: Check Post Wise Tentative Vacancies

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative SSC CGL vacancy details on the official website. As per the latest notice, the officials have announced a total of 8440 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023. All the eligible candidates must be well aware of the category wise SSC CGL tentative vacancy to get an idea of the competition level. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the CGL 2023 exam to fill up various Group B and Group C vacancies in different ministers/departments/organizations of the Government of India.
In this article, we have shared the complete list of SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023, along with the past CGL vacancy trends and steps to download CGL vacancies.
SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023
The details of the tentative 8440 vacancies under SSC CGL recruitment 2023 are tabulated below.
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancies
|
UR
|
3804
|
OBC
|
1900
|
SC
|
1315
|
ST
|
628
|
EWS
|
793
|
Total
|
8440
SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 Post Wise
Have a look at the breakup of the SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 for various categories including UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS tabulated below.
|
Sno
|
Post Code
|
Name of Department
|
Name of Post
|
Group
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
1
|
A01
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
B
|
91
|
34
|
17
|
61
|
22
|
225
|
2
|
A02
|
Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial)
|
B
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
8
|
3
|
28
|
3
|
B03
|
Central Secretariat Service, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT)
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
342
|
108
|
24
|
149
|
69
|
692
|
4
|
B04
|
Intelligence Bureau
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
18
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
10
|
37
|
5
|
B05
|
Ministry of Railway
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
12
|
1
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
24
|
6
|
B06
|
Ministry of External Affairs (Cadre Cell)
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
44
|
23
|
14
|
1
|
9
|
91
|
7
|
B07
|
Office of JS & CAO, AFHQ, Ministry of Defence
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
14
|
4
|
3
|
10
|
4
|
35
|
8
|
B08
|
Election Commission
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
9
|
B09
|
National Informatics Centre,
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
B10
|
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
11
|
B11
|
Central Administrative Tribunal
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
B
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
12
|
B12
|
Ministry of Parialimentary Affairs
|
Assistant
|
B
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
13
|
B13
|
Ministry of Tourism
|
Assistant
|
B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
14
|
B14
|
Central Information Commission
|
Assistant
|
B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
B15
|
Central Vigilance Commission
|
Assistant
|
B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
16
|
B16
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Inspector (CGST & Central Excise)
|
B
|
1197
|
430
|
202
|
364
|
196
|
2389
|
17
|
B17
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of
Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|
B
|
137
|
32
|
24
|
76
|
7
|
276
|
18
|
B18
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of
Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Inspector (Examiner)
|
B
|
29
|
19
|
7
|
24
|
1
|
80
|
19
|
B19
|
Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry
of Finance
|
Assistant Enforcement Officer
|
B
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
15
|
20
|
B20
|
Department of Post-SPN, Ministry of Communication
|
Inspector Posts
|
B
|
31
|
11
|
5
|
20
|
7
|
74
|
21
|
B21
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Inspector of Income Tax
|
C
|
56
|
44
|
12
|
35
|
21
|
168
|
22
|
B22
|
Central Bureau Investigation
|
Sub Inspector (CBI)
|
B
|
53
|
20
|
6
|
31
|
17
|
127
|
23
|
B23
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
Assistant
|
B
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
24
|
B24
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Assistant
|
B
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
25
|
B25
|
India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Science
|
Assistant
|
B
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
26
|
B26
|
Central Passport Offices, Ministry of External Affairs
|
Assistant / Assistant Superintendent
|
B
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
27
|
B27
|
Tatrakshak Mukhyalaya (Indian Coast Guard), Ministry of Defence
|
Assistant
|
B
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
28
|
B28
|
Directorate of Enforcement,
Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Assistant
|
B
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
29
|
B29
|
Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution
|
Assistant
|
B
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
30
|
B30
|
Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India
|
Assistant
|
B
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
18
|
31
|
B31
|
National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Sub-Inspector
|
B
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
12
|
32
|
B32
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Executive Assistant
|
B
|
282
|
79
|
36
|
137
|
36
|
570
|
33
|
B33
|
National Human Rights Commission
|
Research Assistant
|
B
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
34
|
C34
|
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
B
|
40
|
24
|
8
|
24
|
12
|
108
|
35
|
C35
|
Registrar General Of India, Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Statistical Investigator Grade-I
|
B
|
4
|
0
|
18
|
52
|
12
|
86
|
36
|
D37
|
Cabinet Secretariat
|
Auditor
|
C
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
10
|
37
|
D38
|
Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Auditor
|
C
|
63
|
23
|
11
|
41
|
15
|
153
|
38
|
D39
|
Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India
|
Accountant
|
C
|
60
|
23
|
12
|
40
|
15
|
150
|
39
|
D40
|
Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Ministry of
Defence
|
Accountant
|
C
|
456
|
157
|
73
|
302
|
114
|
1102
|
40
|
D41
|
Office of CGCA, Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communication
|
Junior Accountant
|
C
|
27
|
8
|
8
|
13
|
7
|
63
|
41
|
D42
|
Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti
|
Junior Accountant
|
C
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
11
|
42
|
D44
|
Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence
|
Senior Administrative Assistant
|
C
|
14
|
5
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
34
|
43
|
D45
|
Office of the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME)
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
44
|
15
|
10
|
15
|
8
|
92
|
44
|
D46
|
Ministry of Textiles
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
45
|
D47
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
19
|
46
|
D48
|
Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
C
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
47
|
D49
|
India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
12
|
48
|
D50
|
Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
49
|
D51
|
Department Of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry And Dairying)
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
C
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
50
|
D52
|
M/O Electronics And Information Technology
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
C
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
51
|
D53
|
Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|
Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA)
|
C
|
6
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
13
|
52
|
D54
|
Department of Atomic Energy
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
53
|
15
|
4
|
37
|
14
|
123
|
53
|
D55
|
Ministry of Mines
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
9
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
16
|
54
|
D56
|
Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
11
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
23
|
55
|
D57
|
Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|
Upper Division Clerk
|
C
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
56
|
D58
|
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Tax Assistant
|
C
|
231
|
96
|
46
|
126
|
88
|
587
|
57
|
D59
|
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
|
Tax Assistant
|
C
|
377
|
117
|
61
|
264
|
81
|
900
|
58
|
D60
|
Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance
|
Sub Inspector
|
C
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
15
|
Total
|
8440
SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Past Trends
There are various fluctuations in the SSC CGL Vacancy trends over the past 5 years. Here is the table below that demonstrates the SSC CGL category-wise vacancy comparisons from 2017 to 2023.
|
Category/Years
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2023
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2022
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2021
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2020
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2019
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2018
|
SSC CGL Vacancy 2017
|
UR
|
-
|
15982
|
3008
|
2891
|
3577
|
5770
|
4238
|
SC
|
-
|
5776
|
1192
|
1046
|
1215
|
1723
|
1318
|
ST
|
-
|
2995
|
704
|
510
|
674
|
845
|
653
|
OBC
|
-
|
8719
|
1832
|
1858
|
2116
|
2933
|
1916
|
EWS
|
-
|
3937
|
885
|
730
|
846
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
8440
|
37,409
|
7621
|
7035
|
8428
|
11271
|
9276
How to Download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023?
Aspirants can follow the steps shared below to download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy details without any hassles.
Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Tentative Vacancy” under the “Candidates Corner” tab.
Step 3: Click on the “Tentative Vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2023 (As of 18.08.2023)” link.
Step 4: The SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the CGL tentative vacancy PDF for future use.
