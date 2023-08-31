SSC CGL Vacancy 2023 Released: Check Post Wise Tentative Vacancies

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: The official website released the SSC CGL 2023 Notification for the 8840 tentative vacant positions. Get more details about the SSC CGL 2023 Notification in the article below.

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative SSC CGL vacancy details on the official website. As per the latest notice, the officials have announced a total of 8440 vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023. All the eligible candidates must be well aware of the category wise SSC CGL tentative vacancy to get an idea of the competition level. The Staff Selection Commission conducts the CGL 2023 exam to fill up various Group B and Group C vacancies in different ministers/departments/organizations of the Government of India.

In this article, we have shared the complete list of SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023, along with the past CGL vacancy trends and steps to download CGL vacancies.

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023

The details of the tentative 8440 vacancies under SSC CGL recruitment 2023 are tabulated below.

Category Number of Vacancies UR 3804 OBC 1900 SC 1315 ST 628 EWS 793 Total 8440

SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 Post Wise

Have a look at the breakup of the SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 for various categories including UR, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS tabulated below.

Sno Post Code Name of Department Name of Post Group UR SC ST OBC EWS Total 1 A01 Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) B 91 34 17 61 22 225 2 A02 Indian Audit & Accounts Department, Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial) B 11 4 2 8 3 28 3 B03 Central Secretariat Service, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) Assistant Section Officer B 342 108 24 149 69 692 4 B04 Intelligence Bureau Assistant Section Officer B 18 4 5 0 10 37 5 B05 Ministry of Railway Assistant Section Officer B 12 1 4 4 3 24 6 B06 Ministry of External Affairs (Cadre Cell) Assistant Section Officer B 44 23 14 1 9 91 7 B07 Office of JS & CAO, AFHQ, Ministry of Defence Assistant Section Officer B 14 4 3 10 4 35 8 B08 Election Commission Assistant Section Officer B 3 0 0 0 1 4 9 B09 National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Assistant Section Officer B 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 B10 Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Assistant Section Officer B 2 1 0 0 0 3 11 B11 Central Administrative Tribunal Assistant Section Officer B 2 0 0 3 0 5 12 B12 Ministry of Parialimentary Affairs Assistant B 2 0 1 1 0 4 13 B13 Ministry of Tourism Assistant B 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 B14 Central Information Commission Assistant B 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 B15 Central Vigilance Commission Assistant B 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 B16 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Inspector (CGST & Central Excise) B 1197 430 202 364 196 2389 17 B17 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Inspector (Preventive Officer) B 137 32 24 76 7 276 18 B18 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Inspector (Examiner) B 29 19 7 24 1 80 19 B19 Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Assistant Enforcement Officer B 4 1 0 10 0 15 20 B20 Department of Post-SPN, Ministry of Communication Inspector Posts B 31 11 5 20 7 74 21 B21 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Inspector of Income Tax C 56 44 12 35 21 168 22 B22 Central Bureau Investigation Sub Inspector (CBI) B 53 20 6 31 17 127 23 B23 Ministry of Textiles Assistant B 0 0 0 1 1 2 24 B24 Ministry of Mines Assistant B 4 2 1 2 0 9 25 B25 India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Science Assistant B 2 0 0 1 0 3 26 B26 Central Passport Offices, Ministry of External Affairs Assistant / Assistant Superintendent B 3 0 0 0 0 3 27 B27 Tatrakshak Mukhyalaya (Indian Coast Guard), Ministry of Defence Assistant B 2 1 0 1 0 4 28 B28 Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Assistant B 1 0 0 0 0 1 29 B29 Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution Assistant B 3 0 0 0 0 3 30 B30 Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India Assistant B 8 3 1 5 1 18 31 B31 National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs Sub-Inspector B 6 0 1 3 2 12 32 B32 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Executive Assistant B 282 79 36 137 36 570 33 B33 National Human Rights Commission Research Assistant B 3 0 0 0 0 3 34 C34 Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation Junior Statistical Officer B 40 24 8 24 12 108 35 C35 Registrar General Of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Statistical Investigator Grade-I B 4 0 18 52 12 86 36 D37 Cabinet Secretariat Auditor C 0 2 2 5 1 10 37 D38 Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India Auditor C 63 23 11 41 15 153 38 D39 Offices under Comptroller & Auditor General of India Accountant C 60 23 12 40 15 150 39 D40 Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Ministry of Defence Accountant C 456 157 73 302 114 1102 40 D41 Office of CGCA, Department of Telecommunication, Ministry of Communication Junior Accountant C 27 8 8 13 7 63 41 D42 Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Ministry of Jal Shakti Junior Accountant C 8 0 1 1 1 11 42 D44 Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence Senior Administrative Assistant C 14 5 3 9 3 34 43 D45 Office of the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Upper Division Clerk C 44 15 10 15 8 92 44 D46 Ministry of Textiles Upper Division Clerk C 4 0 0 0 1 5 45 D47 Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Upper Division Clerk C 9 1 0 5 4 19 46 D48 Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) C 2 0 1 0 0 3 47 D49 India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences Upper Division Clerk C 7 1 0 3 1 12 48 D50 Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs Upper Division Clerk C 1 0 0 0 0 1 49 D51 Department Of Fisheries (Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry And Dairying) Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) C 1 0 0 0 0 1 50 D52 M/O Electronics And Information Technology Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) C 2 0 0 0 1 3 51 D53 Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Upper Division Clerk(UDC)/Senior Secretariat Assistant(SSA) C 6 2 1 3 1 13 52 D54 Department of Atomic Energy Upper Division Clerk C 53 15 4 37 14 123 53 D55 Ministry of Mines Upper Division Clerk C 9 1 1 3 2 16 54 D56 Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology Upper Division Clerk C 11 3 2 6 1 23 55 D57 Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Upper Division Clerk C 1 0 0 0 0 1 56 D58 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Tax Assistant C 231 96 46 126 88 587 57 D59 Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance Tax Assistant C 377 117 61 264 81 900 58 D60 Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance Sub Inspector C 8 1 1 4 1 15 Total 8440

SSC CGL Vacancy 2023: Past Trends

There are various fluctuations in the SSC CGL Vacancy trends over the past 5 years. Here is the table below that demonstrates the SSC CGL category-wise vacancy comparisons from 2017 to 2023.

Category/Years SSC CGL Vacancy 2023 SSC CGL Vacancy 2022 SSC CGL Vacancy 2021 SSC CGL Vacancy 2020 SSC CGL Vacancy 2019 SSC CGL Vacancy 2018 SSC CGL Vacancy 2017 UR - 15982 3008 2891 3577 5770 4238 SC - 5776 1192 1046 1215 1723 1318 ST - 2995 704 510 674 845 653 OBC - 8719 1832 1858 2116 2933 1916 EWS - 3937 885 730 846 - - Total 8440 37,409 7621 7035 8428 11271 9276

How to Download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023?

Aspirants can follow the steps shared below to download SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy details without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Tentative Vacancy” under the “Candidates Corner” tab.

Step 3: Click on the “Tentative Vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2023 (As of 18.08.2023)” link.

Step 4: The SSC CGL Tentative Vacancy 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CGL tentative vacancy PDF for future use.

