SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Response Sheet on ssc.nic.in, Check Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL 2023 Answer Key will be released soon on the official website on ssc.nic.in. Check the Direct Download Link for SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key, Question Paper, Response Sheet, How to Download, and Marking Scheme.

Get all the direct links of SSC CGL Answer Key 2023 here.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2023: Staff Selection Commission completed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam on 27 July 2023. The exam was begun on 14 July 2023. Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam across the country. All such candidates who appeared in the exam are looking for SSC CGL Answer Key. Applicants can check all the latest updates regarding SSC CGL Answer Key in this article.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023

SSC usually release the answer key of the exam in two weeks or 15 days. So, it is expected that SSC CGL Answer Key Link will be available in the second week of August 2023. The answer key will be uploaded on the official website of the commission (ssc.nic.in). Applicants are required to login into the official website in order to check the answers.

SSC CGL Response Sheet 2023

Along with the official answer sheet, the response sheet of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key Objection

Candidates having any objections to the answer key can raise an objection with a payment of Rs.100/-. To raise an objection to the SSC CGL answer key, they will need to submit an objection form. The objection form will be available on the official website of the SSC.

The objection form must be submitted within the stipulated time period. The SSC will then review the objection and decide whether to make any changes to the answer key.

SSC CGL Cutoff Marks

The exam was conducted online. There were 100 MCQs of 200 marks. Our experts have estimated the cutoff marks on the basis of candidates’ responses.

Category AAO/AAO Posts JSO Posts All Other Posts General 150 to 155 Marks 165 to 170 Marks 120 to 125 Marks EWS 145 to 155 Marks 160 to 165 Marks 115 to 125 Marks OBC 135 to 145 Marks 155 to 160 Marks 110 to 120 Marks SC 125 to 135 Marks 140 to 150 Marks 100 to 110 Marks ST 115 to 125 Marks 120 to 125 Marks 90 to 100 Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key Overview 2023

The SSC CGL answer key is a document that contains the correct answers to the questions asked in the SSC CGL exam. The answer key is released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) after the exam is conducted. Candidates can check the highlights of the exam in the table below:

Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Exam Date 2023 14th to 27th July 2023 Category Answer Key Status To Be Released Raise Objection Dates To be notified SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Expected in September 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023 To be notified Selection Process Tier 1 and Tier 2 Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

Steps to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023

The procedure to check the answers from the website of the commission.

Step 1: Go to the SSC website i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2023’

Step 4: SSC CGL Answer Key PDF will appear on your screen

Step 5: Click on the link ‘Click here for candidate’s Response Sheet along with Tentative Answer Keys and submission of representation’

Step 6: Select the exam and the login into the website using your roll number and password

Step 7: Check the answers

Step 8: Submit your objection, if any

SSC CGL Score Calculation

The answer key can be used to calculate your marks in the exam and to assess your chances of qualifying for the next stage of the selection process. The candidates can calculate the scores as below:

ssc cgl marking scheme:

Each question will be of 2 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers and no marks for unattempted questions.