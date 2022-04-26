SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in, Download PDF, Cut-off Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022 Download: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022. Those who appeared in SSC CGL 2 Exam on 28 January 2022, 29 January 2022 and 03 Fenruary 2022 and in SSC CGL Tier 3 on 06 February 2022 can download SSC CGL Result from the official website. However, SSC CGL Result Link is provided in this article for Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Other Posts.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result Download Links:

Candidates who are qualified in SSC CGL Tier 2 2020 will only be considered for evaluation of their Tier 3 Descriptive Type Exam. The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).

As per the official notice, "Paper-I & Paper- II were scheduled in a single shift on 29.01.2022 while Paper-III and Paper-IV were scheduled in a single shift on 28.01.2022. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the exam in one venue had to be conducted on 03.02.2022 instead of 29.01.2022 for the affected candidates. Since the exam was scheduled in one shift and since the number of affected candidates whose exam had to be conducted on 03.02.2022 is less than 0.5% of the total candidates, no normalization was done while preparing the result of Tier-II of CGL Examination, 2020".

Only those candidates have been considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage, who have scored minimum marks in each Paper of Tier-II as follows:

UR : 30%

OBC/ EWS : 25%

Others : 20%

SSC CGL Tier 2 Cut-Off 2022

SSC CGL Tier 2 Marks

The commission will upload the marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates on its website on 05 May 2022 which will be available till 26 May 2022.

How to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2022 ?