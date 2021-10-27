SSC CHSL Result 2021 OUT: Download Selection List PDF, Check Tier 1 Cut Off & Tier 2 Date Here

SSC CHSL Result 2021 has been declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Check Selection List PDF, Cut-Off and Other Details Here.

SSC CHSL Result 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result for the candidates who have attended the exam from 12 April to 19 April 2021, across the country, on its official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. SSC has uploaded a list mentioning the roll numbers and name of all the qualified candidates for the enext round of SSC CHSL 2020-21. Lakhs of candidates have appeared in SSC CHSL Exam 2021. Now, they can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result from this page as SSC CHSL Result Link is given below:

SSC CHSL Result Download Link

SSC CHSL Result Notice

Candidate can also check the cut-off scores of different categories, Tier 2 Date, Final Answer Key Date and Other Details below:

SSC CHSL Cut-off Marks 2021

UR - 141.88884

SC - 114.16301

ST - 108.88563

OBC - 139.46324

EWS - 117.59934

ESM - 72.10346

OH - 106.37516

HH - 63.80870

VH - 93.81684

PwD- Other - 51.12050

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2021

As per the SSC CHSL Result Notice, around forty thousan candidates are qualified to appear for Tier 2 Exam. SSC CHSL Tier 2020-21 is scheduled to be held on 09 January 2022.



SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021

The final answer shall be uploaded on 05 November 2021 and will be available to the candidates for a period of one month i.e. 04 December 2021. It will prepared on the basis of representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys.



SSC CHSL Marks 2021

Candidates, qualified/non-qualified, may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password by clicking on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. Marks of the candidates will also be released on the website of the Commission on 05 November 2021. This facility will be available upto 25 November 2021.



How to Download SSC CHSL Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SSC and go to 'Result'

Click on the 'CHSL' Tab and then click on the PDF link given against 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (In Roll Number Order)'

Download SSC CHSL Result PDF

Check name and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for Tier 2

A total of 4726 vacancies are available under SSC CHSL Recruitment 2020 for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO).