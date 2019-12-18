SSC GD Constable 2019 PET/PST Result Out: Check Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for Male & Female Candidates

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Results are out @ssc.nic.in. Total 1,75,370 candidates including 152856 Male candidates and 22514 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam which are Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) were conducted by CAPF from 13th August to 5th October 2019. CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) at various centres across India. The admit cards for SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Tests were released at the official website of CRPF (gdconst.crpfexam.in). PET/PST for additional shortlisted candidates will be conducted soon by CAPF. Candidates who get shortlisted after Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) by the Commission will proceed to the final selection round, i.e., Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. So, let's look at the process of the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) conducted by CAPF for SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Recruitment.

SSC GD Constable 2019: Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. The selected candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness as prescribed hereinafter:

EyeSight:

Visual Acuity Unaided Uncorrected Visual Acuity Refraction Color Vision Near Vision Distant Vision Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye Visual correction of any kind is not permitted even by glasses CP-III BY ISIHARA N6 N9 6 / 6 6 / 9

Medical Test (X-Ray) chest-PA view, Haemoglobin, Urine routine/ microscopic examination will be must for all candidates under medical examination. Examination of blood pressure, (Normal Range Systolic 100-140 mm of Hg, Diastolic 60 to 90 mm of Hg). Haemoglobin: (Normal Range: 12-16 g/dL for male, 10-14 g/dL for female). Candidates with more than 18 g/dL will be considered unfit. Haemoglobin below 12 g/dL for male and below 10 g/dL for female will be considered as disqualified. Tattoo: Following criteria has been fixed to determine the permissibility of Tattoo: Content: Tattoo depicting religious symbol or figures and the name, as followed in the Indian Army are to be permitted. Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed. Size: Must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body. The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes.

Final Selection SSC GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA & SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD Constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

