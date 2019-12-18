Search

SSC GD Constable Result PET/PST 2019 Out: 1.75 Lakh Male & Female Candidates shortlisted for Medical Exam

SSC GD Constable Result PET/PST 2019 Out: SSC GD Constable 2018-2019 PET/PST Results have been announced @ssc.nic.in. More than 1.75 Lakh male and female candidates have been shortlisted for Detailed Medical Examination. So let’s have a look at the SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Result and Cut-Off Marks.

Dec 18, 2019 18:07 IST
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Results have announced at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in. On September 15 2019, SSC declared the revised result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 wherein 5,35,169 candidates (Female-68781 and Male-466388) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Let’s have a look at the details of SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Results in detail.

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Result Analysis

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 was conducted by the CAPFs from 13th August 2019 to 5th October 2019. The summary of results of PET/ PST is as follows:

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Result

Gender

Male

Female

Total Candidates

Candidates

Shortlisted for PET/PST

466388

68781

5,35,169

Present

337518

46342

3,83,860

Absent

128870

22439

1,51,309

Qualified for DME

152856

22514

1,75,370

Not Qualified

184662

23828

2,08,490

Total 1,75,370 candidates have been qualified in PET/ PST and are shortlisted for  the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Cut-off Marks

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Category-wise break-up of the candidatesprovisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination along with the Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates are as follows:

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Male Candidates Result

Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF):

Force

Category

Candidates

Available

Cut-off Detail

Marks

Part-A

Marks

Part-B

Marks

Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)

NIA

ST

2

95.31457

23

19

25-07-1996

NIA

ESM

3

80.38836

21

15

6/7/1979

NIA

OBC

2

97.31669

22

15

16-02-1996

NIA

UR

15*

97.70121

24

24

27-09-1995

SSF

SC

53

84.05651

21

18

15-08-1994

SSF

ST

78

81.19067

19

16

5/9/1996

SSF

ESM

86

36.06631

12

6

1/3/1983

SSF

OBC

144

88.9725

23

12

1/7/1995

SSF

UR

443#

89.07998

23

12

7/3/1999

*Includes 1 SC and 3 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard. #Includes 11 SC, 2 ST and 190 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:

Category

Candidates Available

SC

12575

ST

7563

OBC

19955

UR

47041*

ESM

264

Total

87398

*Includes 2848 SC, 3108 ST and 21154 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard

Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area

Category

Candidates Available

SC

2959

ST

979

OBC

3279

UR

8221*

ESM

-

Total

15438

*Includes 1156 SC, 968 ST and 3149 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard

Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area:

Category

Candidates Available

SC

3562

ST

2916

OBC

5289

UR

14694*

ESM

-

Total

26461

*Includes 518 SC, 3046 ST and 8062 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Female Candidates Result

Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)

Category

Candidates

Available

Cut-off Detail

Marks

Part-A

Marks

Part-B

Marks

Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)

SC

14

72.74615

20

10

10/6/1991

ST

21

74.34293

19

9

5/3/2000

OBC

41

79.24909

23

18

29-06-1995

UR

75*

80.63815

20

11

13-09-1995

Note: *Includes 2 SC, 1 ST and 33 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:

Category

Candidates Available

SC

1959

ST

1178

OBC

3056

UR

8060*

Total

14253

*Includes 541 SC, 979 ST and 3208 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard

Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area

Category

Candidates Available

SC

384

ST

170

OBC

382

UR

1443*

Total

2379

*Includes 195 SC, 310 ST and 468 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area:

Category

Candidates Available

SC

352

ST

368

OBC

580

UR

2342*

Total

3642

*Includes 54 SC, 720 ST and 1152 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Candidates can view State-wise, Gender-wise & Category-wise Cut-off details and number of candidates shortlisted against the vacancies of General District Area, Border District Area and Naxal/ Militancy Affected District Area from the link given below:

State-wise, Gender-wise & Category-wise SSC GD Constable 2018-19 PET/PST Cut-off details

Detailed Medical Examination Call Letter @crpf.gov.in

Venue and schedule of DME will be decided by the Nodal CAPF, i.e., CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

