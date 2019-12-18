SSC GD Constable Result PET/PST 2019 Out: 1.75 Lakh Male & Female Candidates shortlisted for Medical Exam

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Results have announced at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in. On September 15 2019, SSC declared the revised result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 wherein 5,35,169 candidates (Female-68781 and Male-466388) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Let’s have a look at the details of SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Results in detail.

Check the Details of 60210 Revised Vacancies under SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Recruitment

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Result Analysis

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 was conducted by the CAPFs from 13th August 2019 to 5th October 2019. The summary of results of PET/ PST is as follows:

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Result Gender Male Female Total Candidates Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST 466388 68781 5,35,169 Present 337518 46342 3,83,860 Absent 128870 22439 1,51,309 Qualified for DME 152856 22514 1,75,370 Not Qualified 184662 23828 2,08,490

Total 1,75,370 candidates have been qualified in PET/ PST and are shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Check SSC GD Constable 2019 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Process

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Cut-off Marks

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Category-wise break-up of the candidatesprovisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination along with the Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates are as follows:

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Male Candidates Result

Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF): Force Category Candidates Available Cut-off Detail Marks Part-A Marks Part-B Marks Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY) NIA ST 2 95.31457 23 19 25-07-1996 NIA ESM 3 80.38836 21 15 6/7/1979 NIA OBC 2 97.31669 22 15 16-02-1996 NIA UR 15* 97.70121 24 24 27-09-1995 SSF SC 53 84.05651 21 18 15-08-1994 SSF ST 78 81.19067 19 16 5/9/1996 SSF ESM 86 36.06631 12 6 1/3/1983 SSF OBC 144 88.9725 23 12 1/7/1995 SSF UR 443# 89.07998 23 12 7/3/1999 *Includes 1 SC and 3 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard. #Includes 11 SC, 2 ST and 190 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard. Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area: Category Candidates Available SC 12575 ST 7563 OBC 19955 UR 47041* ESM 264 Total 87398 *Includes 2848 SC, 3108 ST and 21154 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area Category Candidates Available SC 2959 ST 979 OBC 3279 UR 8221* ESM - Total 15438 *Includes 1156 SC, 968 ST and 3149 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area: Category Candidates Available SC 3562 ST 2916 OBC 5289 UR 14694* ESM - Total 26461 *Includes 518 SC, 3046 ST and 8062 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Click here to know the Detailed Job Profile and Vacancies for the post of GD Constable

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Female Candidates Result

Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only) Category Candidates Available Cut-off Detail Marks Part-A Marks Part-B Marks Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY) SC 14 72.74615 20 10 10/6/1991 ST 21 74.34293 19 9 5/3/2000 OBC 41 79.24909 23 18 29-06-1995 UR 75* 80.63815 20 11 13-09-1995 Note: *Includes 2 SC, 1 ST and 33 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard. Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area: Category Candidates Available SC 1959 ST 1178 OBC 3056 UR 8060* Total 14253 *Includes 541 SC, 979 ST and 3208 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area Category Candidates Available SC 384 ST 170 OBC 382 UR 1443* Total 2379 *Includes 195 SC, 310 ST and 468 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard. Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area: Category Candidates Available SC 352 ST 368 OBC 580 UR 2342* Total 3642 *Includes 54 SC, 720 ST and 1152 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.

Know the Detailed Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam

Candidates can view State-wise, Gender-wise & Category-wise Cut-off details and number of candidates shortlisted against the vacancies of General District Area, Border District Area and Naxal/ Militancy Affected District Area from the link given below:

State-wise, Gender-wise & Category-wise SSC GD Constable 2018-19 PET/PST Cut-off details

Detailed Medical Examination Call Letter @crpf.gov.in

Venue and schedule of DME will be decided by the Nodal CAPF, i.e., CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Click here to get SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar