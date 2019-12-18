SSC GD Constable Result PET/PST 2019 Out: 1.75 Lakh Male & Female Candidates shortlisted for Medical Exam

SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Results have announced at the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in. On September 15 2019, SSC declared the revised result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 wherein 5,35,169 candidates (Female-68781 and Male-466388) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). Let’s have a look at the details of SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Results in detail.
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Result Analysis
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 was conducted by the CAPFs from 13th August 2019 to 5th October 2019. The summary of results of PET/ PST is as follows:
|
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Result
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total Candidates
|
Candidates
Shortlisted for PET/PST
|
466388
|
68781
|
5,35,169
|
Present
|
337518
|
46342
|
3,83,860
|
Absent
|
128870
|
22439
|
1,51,309
|
Qualified for DME
|
152856
|
22514
|
1,75,370
|
Not Qualified
|
184662
|
23828
|
2,08,490
Total 1,75,370 candidates have been qualified in PET/ PST and are shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Cut-off Marks
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Category-wise break-up of the candidatesprovisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in the Detailed Medical Examination along with the Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates are as follows:
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Male Candidates Result
|
Male candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for NIA and SSF):
|
Force
|
Category
|
Candidates
Available
|
Cut-off Detail
|
Marks
|
Part-A
Marks
|
Part-B
Marks
|
Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)
|
NIA
|
ST
|
2
|
95.31457
|
23
|
19
|
25-07-1996
|
NIA
|
ESM
|
3
|
80.38836
|
21
|
15
|
6/7/1979
|
NIA
|
OBC
|
2
|
97.31669
|
22
|
15
|
16-02-1996
|
NIA
|
UR
|
15*
|
97.70121
|
24
|
24
|
27-09-1995
|
SSF
|
SC
|
53
|
84.05651
|
21
|
18
|
15-08-1994
|
SSF
|
ST
|
78
|
81.19067
|
19
|
16
|
5/9/1996
|
SSF
|
ESM
|
86
|
36.06631
|
12
|
6
|
1/3/1983
|
SSF
|
OBC
|
144
|
88.9725
|
23
|
12
|
1/7/1995
|
SSF
|
UR
|
443#
|
89.07998
|
23
|
12
|
7/3/1999
|
*Includes 1 SC and 3 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard. #Includes 11 SC, 2 ST and 190 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.
|
Male candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
12575
|
ST
|
7563
|
OBC
|
19955
|
UR
|
47041*
|
ESM
|
264
|
Total
|
87398
|
*Includes 2848 SC, 3108 ST and 21154 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard
|
Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
2959
|
ST
|
979
|
OBC
|
3279
|
UR
|
8221*
|
ESM
|
-
|
Total
|
15438
|
*Includes 1156 SC, 968 ST and 3149 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard
|
Male candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area:
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
3562
|
ST
|
2916
|
OBC
|
5289
|
UR
|
14694*
|
ESM
|
-
|
Total
|
26461
|
*Includes 518 SC, 3046 ST and 8062 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.
SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2018-19 Female Candidates Result
|
Female candidates qualified against All-India vacancies (for SSF only)
|
Category
|
Candidates
Available
|
Cut-off Detail
|
Marks
|
Part-A
Marks
|
Part-B
Marks
|
Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)
|
SC
|
14
|
72.74615
|
20
|
10
|
10/6/1991
|
ST
|
21
|
74.34293
|
19
|
9
|
5/3/2000
|
OBC
|
41
|
79.24909
|
23
|
18
|
29-06-1995
|
UR
|
75*
|
80.63815
|
20
|
11
|
13-09-1995
|
Note: *Includes 2 SC, 1 ST and 33 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.
|
Female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for General District Area:
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
1959
|
ST
|
1178
|
OBC
|
3056
|
UR
|
8060*
|
Total
|
14253
|
*Includes 541 SC, 979 ST and 3208 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard
|
Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Border District Area
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
384
|
ST
|
170
|
OBC
|
382
|
UR
|
1443*
|
Total
|
2379
|
*Includes 195 SC, 310 ST and 468 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.
|
Female candidates qualified against vacancies reserved for Naxal/ Militancy affected District Area:
|
Category
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
352
|
ST
|
368
|
OBC
|
580
|
UR
|
2342*
|
Total
|
3642
|
*Includes 54 SC, 720 ST and 1152 OBC candidates provisionally qualified at UR standard.
Candidates can view State-wise, Gender-wise & Category-wise Cut-off details and number of candidates shortlisted against the vacancies of General District Area, Border District Area and Naxal/ Militancy Affected District Area from the link given below:
State-wise, Gender-wise & Category-wise SSC GD Constable 2018-19 PET/PST Cut-off details
Detailed Medical Examination Call Letter @crpf.gov.in
Venue and schedule of DME will be decided by the Nodal CAPF, i.e., CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have now been qualified for the DME, will be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on their website i.e. http://crpf.gov.in. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).