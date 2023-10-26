SSC GD Constable Exam Dates 2024 Out at ssc.nic.in: Notification in November, Check Eligibility

SSC GD Constable Exam Dates 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check Notification Date, Online Registration Dates, Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection process and other information.

SSC GD Constable Exam Dates 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the exam dates for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) Posts on October 26, 2023. According to the notice, the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2024 will be conducted on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, February and 01, 05, 06, 07, 11, 12 March 2024. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can start their exam preparations accordingly.

The mode of the exam is online. Candidates who clear the online exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by Medical Examination (DME/RME) and Document Verification.

SSC GD 2024 Notification Date

To appear for the exam, candidates are required to submit their application. The application process will be available online on the official website of SSC (ssc.nic.in). The notification for the same will be available on November 24, and the application process will commence on the same date. The registration for candidates will close on December 28, 2023.

SSC GD 2024 Eligibility

The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Their age should not be more than 23 years.

SSC GD Exam 2024 Vacancies

Last year, a total of 24369 vacancies were filled by the commission. This time we can also expect a similar number of vacancies.

SSC GD 2024 Overview

Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Exam Name CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2024 Vacancies to be released Application Mode Online Registration Dates 24 November to 28 December 2023 Exam Date 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, February and 01, 05, 06, 07, 11, 12 March 2024. Selection process Written Exam, Skill Test Exam Level National Level Eligibility 10th pass Exam Mode Online CBT PST, PET Medical Examination (DME/RME) Document Verification. Official Website www.ssc.nic.in

We will update you about the notification and registration details once it is released on the official website.