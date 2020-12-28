SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2020 Released for Junior Engineer Examination@ssc.nic.in, Raise Objections till Dec 31

SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Tentative Answer Key for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying &

Contract) Examination – 2019 on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the written exam can check their Tentative Answer Key on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2019 on its official website.

In a bid to check the Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Examination Roll No. and Password with the link provided on the official website.

Candidate can raise their objections, if any, online from 27.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 31.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. The candidates’ should take a print out of the respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

It is noted that SSC has conducted the Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) from 27.10.2020 to 31.10.2020 at different centres all over the country and on 11.12.2020 for candidates who had opted for Centres in Bihar. Candidates appeared in the CBT can check their Tentative Answer Keys available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

