SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: Application Status Released at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Check Exam Dates

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Kerala Karnataka Region releaed the application status for SSC MTS Exam 2023. Check Direct Link to check SSC MTS Havaladar Application Status and Admit Card. Alos, check the exam updates here.

SSC KKR MTS Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting MTS Havaldar Exam from 01 September to 14 September 2023. All candidates who have applied for SSC MTS 2023 Exam between 30 June to 21 July 2023 can check the status of their application on the official website Kerala Karnataka Region i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC MTS Application Status Link is also provided in this article. The candidates can check the status of their application form using their credentials on the official website.

SSC MTS Application Status Link

SSC MTS Admit Card Date 2023

The admit card will be uploaded seven days before the exam. So, it is expected that SSC KKR Admit Card Link will be available in the last week of August 2023. The commission will upload the admit cards on all regional websites including KKR.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2022-23

The candidates who appeared in the online exam in the month of May or June 2023 are anxiously awaiting the merit list. Such candidates can check all the latest updates regarding the result in the link given below:

ssc mts result 2023

How to Check SSC MTS Application Status on KKR Website ?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) KKR: ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the ‘Application Status’ link ‘\"Click here to know the Application Status w.r.t Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 to be held from 01/09/2023 to 14/09/2023 (Uploaded on 08/08/2023)".

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button

Check the status of your application

Your SSC MTS Application Status 2023 will be displayed on the screen. The status will show whether your application has been accepted or rejected. If your application has been accepted, you will be able to download your admit card.