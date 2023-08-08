SSC MTS Havaldar Result 2023: Download Link For Tier 1 Merit List At ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Havildar 2023 Result will be available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. Check MTS Paper 1 PDF Link, Download Cutoff Marks, Scorecard updates, final answer key link, steps to download the selection list and live updates here.

Get all details regarding SSC MTS Tier 1 Havildar Result like date here.

SSC MTS Havildar 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the result of the MTS Exam 2023. SSC MTS Answer Key was released on 28 June 2023 and the objection was invited from 04 July 2023. Now, the commission will release the SSC MTS Paper 1 Result. The commission will upload the list of candidates recommended candidates for the post of MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN).

SSC MTS Result PDF is expected to be released today or tomorrow, according to the reports. Those who appeared in the exam in any date between 2nd May to 19th May 2023 and 13th to 20th June 2023 for 1558 MTS and Havaldar vacancies can check all the live updates related to the result in the article below:

SSC MTS Result Live Updates

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result: Updated on 6:45 PM How can I check SSC MTS Result 2023 ? The result can be checked with the help of the following steps: Visit the official website https://ssc.nic.in/ and Click on the "Results" tab. Click on the "Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 Tier 1 Result" link. Click on 'PDF' Check Details of selected candidates SSC MTS Paper 1 Result: Updated on 5:45PM What is Required to check SSC MTS Result ? The candidates are just required to click on the link given on the homepage of the ssc - ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS Paper 1 Result: Updated on 5:15 PM What is the update on the commission's website ? SSC MTS Paper 1 Result: Updated on 5:00 PM What Information is Available on SSC MTS Result PDF ? The following information will be available in the result PDF: Roll Number CAT1

REJPRO SSC MTS Paper 1 Result: Updated on 4:45 PM What is SSC MTS Result Date 2023 ? The result is expected to be released in the second week of August 2023.

The candidates who qualify for the Tier 1 exam will be called for the Tier 2 examination. The Tier 2 examination will be a descriptive test. The date of the Tier 2 examination will be announced later.