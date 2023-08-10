UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2023 Released: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket upsconline.nic.i, Check Important Instructions

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website of Union Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to CDS Exam Call Letter, Important Instructions, Exam Date and Other Details.

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 has been released on 10 August 2023. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) uploaded the admit card at upsc.gov.in and on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card much before the exam date. UPSC CDS Exam is scheduled to be held on 03 September 2023. The admit card contains the candidate's name, registration number, date of birth, exam centre, and other important details.

Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre along with admit card. They must also follow all the instructions given on the admit card. Candidates can easily get their admit card with the help of the steps given in this article.

Steps to Download UPSC 2 CDS Admit Card 2023

The candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the admit card for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam Date 2023

The UPSC CDS Exam 2023 will be conducted on September 3, 2023. The exam will be held in 200 cities across India.

The candidates must follow the mentioned instructions in order to download the admit card

Carefully review your e-Admit Card and promptly report any discrepancies to UPSC.

Bring this e-Admit card (printed), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card mentioned in the e-Admit Card, during each examination session for admission to the Examination Hall. Keep the e-Admit Card safe until the final results are declared, as it's required for presentation before the Service Selection Board.

Note that any errors or discrepancies in filling out the OMR answer sheet, particularly regarding Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, can lead to rejection of the answer sheet.

Enter the centre at least 30 minutes before the exam time. Entry closes 10 minutes prior to each session's commencement.

Mobile phones, calculators, and other electronic devices are prohibited within the examination premises. Violation will result in disciplinary action and future examination bans.

Incorrect answers in the objective-type Question Paper will have 'Negative Marking'

Use only a Black Ball Point Pen for marking answers on the objective Question Paper.

If your e-admit card does not have a clear photograph, bring a valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, voter ID card, etc.) along with three passport-size photographs (one for each session) and an undertaking.

Use covid instructions

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization UPSC Exam Name Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 Vacancies 349 Exam Mode Offline Exam Date 3 Sep 2023 Admit Card Date 10 Sep 2023 Credentials Required Registration Number or Roll Number Official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC is organizing the CDS Exam for 349 vacancies. The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test, Interview, and Medical Exam.