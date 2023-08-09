BPSC Bihar School Teacher Admit Card 2023: TGT, PGT, PRT Call Letter Direct Link at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: BPSC will release the direct link to download the TGT, PGT, and PRT call letter on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct Link to Download. Check Exam Date.

Get all the details of BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 here.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be uploading the admit card for Bihar Teacher Exam 2023, tomorrow, for a total of 1 lakh vacancies. The admit card can be downloaded from the BPSC website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. To download the admit card, applicants will need to enter their application number and password. The candidates must download their admit card before 20 August 2023.

Important Note: The candidates must upload their 25kb passport-size photograph in their dashboard by login into the website.

BPSC Teacher Admit Card Updates at 7 PM on August 9 The commission uploaded the corrigendum regarding the exam schedule on 09 Aug 2023. Check Below:

Bihar Teacher Admit Card Link

BPSC Teacher admit card will be available on 10 August 2023 for the post of Primary Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher and Trained Graduate Teacher. The admit card contains the name of the applicant, exam date and time, exam center, registration number, roll number and important instructions. The direct link to download the admit card will be provided here.

BPSC Teacher Admit Card Link 1 onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC Teacher Admit Card Link 2 bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Teacher Exam Date

The Bihar Teacher Exam 2023 will be held on August 24, 25, and 26, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two SHIFTS i.e. 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

The exam will be held in a total of 200 exam centers across the state of Bihar. The candidates will be allotted their exam centers based on their district of residence.

Bihar Teacher Exam Overview 2023

Name of the Exam Authority Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Number of Vacant posts Class 1 to 5: 79943 Posts Class 9 to 10: 32916 Posts Class 11 to 12: 57602 Posts, Total: 1,70,461 Posts Posts Trained Graduate Teacher Primary Teacher Post Graduate Teacher Total Number of Applicants 8.5 Lakh applicants BPSC TGT PGT PRT Exam Date 2023 24, 25, 26, 27 August 2023 Mode of BPSC PRT TGT PGT Exam Offline Qualifying Marks 40% Marks BPSC School Teacher Admit Card Date 2023 10 August 2023 Credentials Application Number and Password Selection Process Written Exam Interview Document Verification Official BPSC Website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Steps to Download BPSC Admit Card 2023

To obtain the BPSC teacher admit card, please follow these steps:

Visit Official Website: Go to the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Admit Card Section: Look for admit card link and click on the given link

Login or Registration: Now, Log in using your registration details or application ID and password.

Download Admit Card: Once logged in, you should be able to find a link to download your admit card. Click on the link and follow the instructions to save the admit card to your device.

Print Admit Card: After downloading, it's recommended to take a printout of the admit card. Make sure all the information is clear and accurate.

Check Details: Ensure that all the details on the admit card, such as your name, photograph, exam date, time, and exam centre, are correct. Incase of any problems downloading your admit card, they can contact the BPSC helpline at 0612-2227500.

Required Documents at the Exam Cetntre

Along with the admit card, applicants need to carry a valid photo ID (such as Aadhar card, passport, driving license) to the examination center. Otherwise, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall

BPSC Teacher Exam Passing Marks

The candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for the interview round.