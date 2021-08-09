SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2021 Out @sscnr.net.in, Download Combined Graduate Level Northern Region Call Letter

SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region has uploaded the admit card for Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Exam scheduled from 13 August to 24 August 2021. Candidates can download SSC NR Admit Card form SSC Northern Region official website www.sscnr.net.in.

SSC NR CGL Admit Card Download Link is given below. Candidates can download SSC Northern Region Admit Card through the link below:

How to Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to SSC Northern Region Website i.e. sscnr.net.in

Go to ‘ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION - 2020 (TIER-I)’ on the homepage

Read Instructions, Select ‘I Agree’ and Click on ‘Submit’

Enter either your Registration Number or Roll Number or Complete Name and Date of Birth

Click on “Search Status” button

Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2021

As per the SSC NR official website, “Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”