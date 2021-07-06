SSC Result Date for JHT Paper 2 Result, CHSL Final Result 2018, CHSL Tier 2 2019 Result and JE Paper 2 2019 Released @ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Paper 2 2020 Result Date, SSC CHSL Final result 2018 Result Date, SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 Result Date and JE Paper 2 2019 Result Dates are announced by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on ssc.nic.in. Check Here

SSC Result Date Calendar 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result dates for various exams including SSC JHT Paper 2 2020, SSC CHSL Final result 2018, SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 and JE Paper 2 2019. Candidates who have appeared in mentioned exams can check the result dates through the PDF below:

SSC Exam Name SSC Result Date Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) 15 July 2021 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Final Result) 30 September 2021 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-II) 30 September 2021 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-II 30 November 2021

SSC JHT paper 2 2020 exam was conducted for February 14, 2021. The final selection will be based on the merit list based on the marks obtained by candidates in the SSC JHT Paper 1 and 2.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will document verification of candidates for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Exam 2018 from 5 July to 14 July 2021 an d the result will be declared on 30 Sept 2021.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 was held on 14 February 2021 (Sunday) across the country while SSC JE Paper 2 is scheduled on 21 March 2021 (Sunday).

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.