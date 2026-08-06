SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026 Out at ssuhs.ac.in: Download MBBS & BSc Nursing Result PDF - Direct Link Here

SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026: Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, has released the supplementary results for the MBBS and BSc Nursing examinations on its result page. The results were declared on 01 August 2026 and it includes the MBBS 3rd Professional Part-II (Supplementary) Examination (June 2026) result and the rechecking result of BSc (Nursing) 3rd Year (Supplementary) Examination (May 2026). The students who have participated in these examinations can download their result pdf from the official website at ssuhs.ac.in.

SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026 Overview

The SSUHS has uploaded the supplementary result pdf for the MBBS 3rd Year and BSc Nursing 3rd year students on its official portal in the results section. The students can download their results and check their qualifying status.