SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026 Out at ssuhs.ac.in: Download MBBS & BSc Nursing Result PDF - Direct Link Here
SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026: The SSUHS has declared the results for the MBBS 3rd Professional and BSc Nursing 3rd Year for the Supplementary examinations on the official website of the university at ssuhs.ac.in. Download the result pdf from this article.
Key Points
- SSUHS, Guwahati, released supplementary results for MBBS & BSc Nursing examinations.
- The results were declared on 01 August 2026 for various supplementary exams.
- Includes MBBS 3rd Prof Part-II (June 2026) & BSc Nursing 3rd Year (May 2026) rechecking.
SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026: Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati, has released the supplementary results for the MBBS and BSc Nursing examinations on its result page. The results were declared on 01 August 2026 and it includes the MBBS 3rd Professional Part-II (Supplementary) Examination (June 2026) result and the rechecking result of BSc (Nursing) 3rd Year (Supplementary) Examination (May 2026). The students who have participated in these examinations can download their result pdf from the official website at ssuhs.ac.in.
SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026 Overview
The SSUHS has uploaded the supplementary result pdf for the MBBS 3rd Year and BSc Nursing 3rd year students on its official portal in the results section. The students can download their results and check their qualifying status.
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Particulars
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Details
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University Name
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Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati
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Exam Name
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Supplementary Examination
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Results Released For
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MBBS 3rd Professional Part-II (Supplementary) Exam Result, June 2026; Rechecking Result of B.Sc. (Nursing) 3rd Year (Supplementary) Exam, May 2026
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Result Date
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01 August 2026
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Official Website
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ssuhs.ac.in
SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026 Download Link
The students who have appeared for the MBBS and BSc Nursing supplementary examination conducted in the month of May and June 2026 can download their result pdf from the direct link provided here.
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Examination
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Result Link
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M.B.B.S. 3rd Professional Part-II (Supplementary) Examination, June 2026
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M.B.B.S. 3rd Professional Part-II (Supplementary) Examination, June 2026
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Rechecking of Answer Scripts - B.Sc. (Nursing) 3rd Year (Supplementary) Examination, May 2026
How to Check SSUHS Supplementary Result 2026
To check the SSUHS supplementary result for the MBBS and BSc exams, candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of SSUHS at ssuhs.ac.in.
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On the homepage, in the Latest News section click on Latest Results.
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Now download the result pdf as per the examination you have appeared for.
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The result pdf will open on your screen.
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Check for your name in the list.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.