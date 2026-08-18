Stanley Medical College Chennai NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Stanley Medical College in Chennai is one of the oldest and most prominent institutes for MBBS courses. There are a total of 250 seats in the institute and is filled by NEET UG counselling every year.The NEET UG cut off for Stanley Medical College will indicate the opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling. The MBBS seats of Stanley Medical College are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Tamil Nadu state counselling process. Candidates can use the cut off ranks from different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of admission to Stanley Medical College Chennai.Read the article to know more details.

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting selected to Stanley Medical College Chennai can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota.

Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Stanley Medical College opening and closing category wise rank of 2025 in the table given below.

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 709 1258 OBC 1097 1735 EWS 3615 8671 SC 6566 11335 ST 53506 63833

Stanley Medical College Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for Stanley Medical College 2024. The category wise opening and closing rank is given separately.

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 1266 2121 OBC 1256 2919 EWS 5953 6986 SC 13358 15879 ST 49278 58707

Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Rank

The NEET UG 2023 cut off for Stanley Medical College shows the opening and closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were closed.