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Stanley Medical College Chennai NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 18:16 IST

Stanley Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Candidates can check the expected opening and closing ranks, category wise cut off and previous year trends for MBBS admission at Stanley Medical College Chennai.

Stanley Medical College Chennai NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks
Stanley Medical College Chennai NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Stanley Medical College in Chennai is one of the oldest and most prominent institutes for MBBS courses. There are a total of 250 seats in the institute and is filled by NEET UG counselling every year.The NEET UG cut off for Stanley Medical College will indicate the opening and closing ranks at which candidates secure seats during counselling. The MBBS seats of Stanley Medical College are divided between the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), for which counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the remaining 85% state quota seats which are filled through Tamil Nadu state counselling process. Candidates can use the cut off ranks from different counselling rounds to understand the level of competition and assess their chances of admission to Stanley Medical College Chennai.Read the article to know more details.

Also Read: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Date Extended, Registration Till August 20

Stanley Medical College NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 and want to know their chances of getting selected to Stanley Medical College Chennai can check the opening and closing ranks below. These seats will be filled by the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) quota.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

709 - 913

1648 - 2121

OBC

1097 - 1160

2392 - 3245

EWS

3615 - 4581

8007 - 8671

SC

6566 - 9219

12924 - 15879

ST

49278 - 55634

64388 - 74298

Stanley Medical College Cut off 2025: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the previous year Stanley Medical College opening and closing category wise rank of 2025 in the table given below.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

709

1258

OBC

1097

1735

EWS

3615

8671

SC

6566

11335

ST

53506

63833

Stanley Medical College Cut off 2024: Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below to know the last year opening and closing rank for Stanley Medical College 2024. The category wise opening and closing rank is given separately.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1266

2121

OBC

1256

2919

EWS

5953

6986

SC

13358

15879

ST

49278

58707

Stanley Medical College Cutoff 2023: Opening and Closing Rank

The NEET UG 2023 cut off for Stanley Medical College shows the opening and closing rank for MBBS admission. Check the table below to see the rank at which MBBS seats were closed.

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

897

1917

OBC

1176

3245

EWS

4939

7882

SC

9643

12466

ST

70489

74298

Stanley Medical College Cut Off : State Quota Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates must note these seats to be filled under the 85 percent state quota seats which are filled through Tamil Nadu state state board counselling process.

Candidate Category

2026 (Expected)

2025 

2024 

2023 

General

258 - 276

248

276

256

OBC

366 - 385

358

385

358

EWS

443 - 504

400

504

459

SC

482 - 541

424

541

541

ST

2187 - 2806

1811

2806

2203

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 18:16 IST

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