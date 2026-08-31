State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, in Gandhinagar, established in 2015 is considered one of the top Ayurvedic medical colleges in Gujarat. The college offers an annual intake of 60 seats for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program. Candidates from across the country can avail themselves of a 15% reservation through All India Quota government seat admissions. For Round 1 intake, college is expected to take admission within the range of 30431 to 233181 for all categories. While general category admission ranges between 30431 to 42851.Candidates can find out the AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 expected range through the table shared below and can also check year-wise past trends to analyze the historical data for the past three years.

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