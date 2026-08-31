State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
Admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) during Round 1 at State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar is expected soon and will be based on NEET 2026 results. The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the expected opening and closing ranks for admission to All India Quota seats. Candidates can check the expected and previous year ranks for Round 1 admission shared below.
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, in Gandhinagar, established in 2015 is considered one of the top Ayurvedic medical colleges in Gujarat. The college offers an annual intake of 60 seats for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program. Candidates from across the country can avail themselves of a 15% reservation through All India Quota government seat admissions. For Round 1 intake, college is expected to take admission within the range of 30431 to 233181 for all categories. While general category admission ranges between 30431 to 42851.Candidates can find out the AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 expected range through the table shared below and can also check year-wise past trends to analyze the historical data for the past three years.
Also check:
SMIAS 2026 Expected Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS under All India Quota seats. With 15% reservation, candidates can occupy seats if they have secured rank between a range of 30431 to 233181 (all categories).
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
30431 - 45017
|
38201 - 42851
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
35571 - 47713
|
43619 - 52941
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
41265 - 48891
|
41265 - 55635
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
170115 - 180127
|
170115 - 186863
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
219401 - 230113
|
219401 - 233181
SMIAS 2025 Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Aspirants can also check last year’s Round 1 opening and closing rank to analyze the seat allocation for category-wise seats. Last year admission opened at 47564 and closed at 47639 for general category.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
47564
|
47639
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
43670
|
50834
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
46307
|
50649
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
182773
|
186863
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
219399
|
219399
SMIAS 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can find AYUSH NEET 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks provided in the table below.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
General
|
32474
|
42851
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
35569
|
52942
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
41313
|
55635
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
176680
|
181891
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
233181
|
233181
SMIAS 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the AYUSH NEET 2023 Round 1 opening and closing ranks provided below for All India Quota seats.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
GN
|
30430
|
38200
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
OBC
|
40631
|
43617
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
EWS
|
41264
|
41264
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
SC
|
170113
|
170113
|
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar
|
BAMS
|
All India Quota Government
|
ST
|
229971
|
229971
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.