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State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 14:30 IST

Admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) during Round 1 at State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar is expected soon and will be based on NEET 2026 results. The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will release the expected opening and closing ranks for admission to All India Quota seats. Candidates can check the expected and previous year ranks for Round 1 admission shared below.

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks
State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, Gandhinagar Cutoff 2026: Check AYUSH Counselling Closing Ranks

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences, in Gandhinagar, established in 2015 is considered one of the top Ayurvedic medical colleges in Gujarat. The college offers an annual intake of 60 seats for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program. Candidates from across the country can avail themselves of a 15% reservation through All India Quota government seat admissions. For Round 1 intake, college is expected to take admission within the range of 30431 to 233181 for all categories. While general category admission ranges between 30431 to 42851.Candidates can find out the AYUSH Counselling 2026 Round 1 expected range through the table shared below and can also check year-wise past trends to analyze the historical data for the past three years.

Also check: 

SMIAS 2026 Expected Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check expected Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS under All India Quota seats. With 15% reservation, candidates can occupy seats if they have secured rank between a range of 30431 to 233181 (all categories). 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

30431 - 45017

38201 - 42851

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

35571 - 47713

43619 - 52941

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

41265 - 48891

41265 - 55635

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

170115 - 180127

170115 - 186863

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

219401 - 230113

219401 - 233181

SMIAS 2025 Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Aspirants can also check last year’s Round 1 opening and closing rank to analyze the seat allocation for category-wise seats. Last year admission opened at 47564 and closed at 47639 for general category. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

47564

47639

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

43670

50834

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

46307

50649

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

182773

186863

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

219399

219399

SMIAS 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can find AYUSH NEET 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks provided in the table below. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

General

32474

42851

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

35569

52942

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

41313

55635

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

176680

181891

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

233181

233181

SMIAS 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the AYUSH NEET 2023 Round 1 opening and closing ranks provided below for All India Quota seats.

College Name

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

GN

30430

38200

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

OBC

40631

43617

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

EWS

41264

41264

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

SC

170113

170113

State Model Institute of Ayurveda Sciences Gandhinagar

BAMS

All India Quota Government

ST

229971

229971

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 14:30 IST

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