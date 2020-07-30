Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 55 Draftsman, Fitter & Other Posts @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Heritage Co-ordinator Draftsman, Zoo Superintendent, Assessment and Recovery Officer, Fitter, Librarian, Market Superintendent, Additional Market Superintendent, Deputy Project Officer & Dresser.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Surat Municipal Corporation i.e. suratmunicipal.gov.in on or before 12 August 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application -29 July 2020

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 12 August 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 55

Heritage Co-ordinator - 1 Post

Zoo Superintendent- 1 Post

Assessment and Recovery Officer - 8 Posts

Librarian - 1 Post

Market Superintendent - 1 Post

Additional Market Superintendent - 1 Post

Deputy Project Officer - 2 Posts

Draftsman - 17 Posts

Dresser - 8 Posts

Fitter -15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Draftsman, Fitter & Other Posts

The candidates can check educational qualification required for each posts through the detailed notification link available below:

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Draftsman, Fitter & Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for Surat Municipal Corporation through online mode on official website suratmunicipal.gov.in by following steps. The last date of submitting online application is 12 August 2020.

Go to the official website of SMC - www.suratmunicipal.gov.in Click on 'Recruitment Section', available on the home page A new window will open, where you need to click on 'Apply Now', given against "જાહેરાત ક્રમાંક - પી.આર.ઓ./૩પ૭ તા.ર૭/૦૭/ર૦ર૦ થી સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાની વિવિધ કેડરોની હાલમાં ખાલી તથા ભવિષ્યમાં ખાલી પડનાર કે નવી ઉભી થનાર જગ્યાઓ સીધી ભરતીથી ભરવા માટે પસદંગી/પ્રતિક્ષાયાદી બનાવવાનાં હેતુસર ફકત ઓનલાઇન અરજીઓ મંગાવવા બાબત" Click on 'Yes' Now Click on 'Apply Now' and register Fill the required details and upload documents

Surat Municipal Corporation Notification 2020 PDF

Surat Municipal Corporation Online Application Link