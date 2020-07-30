Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 55 Draftsman, Fitter & Other Posts @suratmunicipal.gov.in

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Heritage Co-ordinator Draftsman, Zoo Superintendent, Assessment and Recovery Officer, Fitter, Librarian, Market Superintendent, Additional Market Superintendent, Deputy Project Officer & Dresser.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Surat Municipal Corporation i.e. suratmunicipal.gov.in on or before 12 August 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application -29 July 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 12 August 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 55
- Heritage Co-ordinator - 1 Post
- Zoo Superintendent- 1 Post
- Assessment and Recovery Officer - 8 Posts
- Librarian - 1 Post
- Market Superintendent - 1 Post
- Additional Market Superintendent - 1 Post
- Deputy Project Officer - 2 Posts
- Draftsman - 17 Posts
- Dresser - 8 Posts
- Fitter -15 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Draftsman, Fitter & Other Posts
The candidates can check educational qualification required for each posts through the detailed notification link available below:
How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Draftsman, Fitter & Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for Surat Municipal Corporation through online mode on official website suratmunicipal.gov.in by following steps. The last date of submitting online application is 12 August 2020.
- Go to the official website of SMC - www.suratmunicipal.gov.in
- Click on 'Recruitment Section', available on the home page
- A new window will open, where you need to click on 'Apply Now', given against "જાહેરાત ક્રમાંક - પી.આર.ઓ./૩પ૭ તા.ર૭/૦૭/ર૦ર૦ થી સુરત મહાનગરપાલિકાની વિવિધ કેડરોની હાલમાં ખાલી તથા ભવિષ્યમાં ખાલી પડનાર કે નવી ઉભી થનાર જગ્યાઓ સીધી ભરતીથી ભરવા માટે પસદંગી/પ્રતિક્ષાયાદી બનાવવાનાં હેતુસર ફકત ઓનલાઇન અરજીઓ મંગાવવા બાબત"
- Click on 'Yes'
- Now Click on 'Apply Now' and register
- Fill the required details and upload documents
Surat Municipal Corporation Notification 2020 PDF
Surat Municipal Corporation Online Application Link