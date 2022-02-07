TFRI Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 42 MTS, Technician & Other Vacancies @tfri.icfre.gov.in, Check Eligibility

TFRI has invited online application for the MTS and other post on its official website. Check TFRI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TFRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tropical Forest Research Institute, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has released the notification for the 42 MTS, Technician & Other vacancies in the Employment News February(05-11). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 05 March 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate/12th/Matric with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for TFRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

TFRI/JBP/DR-2/2022

Important Dates for TFRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details for TFRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technical Assistant-09

Stenographer-02

LDC-09

Technician-03

Forest Gurd-03

MTS-16

Eligibility Criteria for TFRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant-Graduate in Science with Botany/Zoology/Biochemistry/Forestry (as as subject)from any recognized University.

Stenographer-12th Pass with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in Stenography English/Hindi on the basis of the competitive examination to be conducted by the institute. Certificate course in computer applications typing speed 5 key depression for each word.

LDC-12th Pass from a recognized board.

A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 23 words per minute in Hindi on manual typewriter or Typing speed of 35 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Technician-10th Pass with ITI Certificate in relevant trade. or Certificate course from a recognized government institute.

Forest Gurd-12th Pass in Science.

MTS-10th Pass.

How to Apply for TFRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website on or before 07 March 2022.