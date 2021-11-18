JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

TMC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Clerk and Assistant Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Clerk and Assistant Posts on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 14:12 IST
Modified On: Nov 18, 2021 15:33 IST
TMC Recruitment 2021
TMC Recruitment 2021

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Clerk and Assistant Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23-24 November 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate from a recognized University with Computer Course and additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: 
Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/26
Date: 17.11.2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Date of walk-in-interview: 23/24 November 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Clerk-03
Assistant-02
Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Educational Qualification

Clerk-Any Graduate from recognized university, Good typing speed, computer knowledge.
Minimum 1 year experience preferable.

Assistant-Graduate from a recognized University. Computer Course of minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from 3 months computer course.
Minimum 01 (one) year of clerical experience preferably in Hospital, Central Govt., Autonomous Body etc.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF

How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:
Interested and eligible candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview (between 09:30 am to 11:30 am) on 23/24 November 2021 in accordance with the posts  with their  Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self Attested Copies of All Certificates. 

Job Summary
NotificationTMC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Clerk and Assistant Posts @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date18 Nov, 2021
Date Of Exam24 Nov, 2021
CityMumbai
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
