TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Exam Date 2023 Released: Get Direct Link to Download PDF Notice

MRB Assistant Surgeon Exam Date 2023 Out: The Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB) of Tamil Nadu has released the Revised Exam Date of candidates who had applied for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon 2023 Exam. The candidates who have to appear for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon 2023 can know the Exam Date here and get Official notice here. The MRB Exam Date notice of Assistant Surgeon can be downloaded from the official website of TN Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) at- mrb.tn.gov.in/

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Exam Date 2023: Overview

Events Details Name Of Exam TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Exam 2023 Recruiting Body Medical Service Recruitment Board (MRB), TN Dates Of Exam 25 April 2023 No. of Vacancies 1021 Mode Of Exam Computer Based Test

How to Download Notice for MRB Exam Date 2023 for Assistant Surgeons?

Candidates can download the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon 2023 Exam Date Notice by following the steps given below

Step 1 : Visit the official website of TN Medical Service Board Recruitment (MRB) at- mrb.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the Notification section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ Exam Date for the post of Assistant Surgeon”

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF of Notice will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also download the Exam Date Notice from the direct link given below.

Download the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon 2023 Exam Date PDF

This year there are a total of 1021 vacancies announced in Assistant Surgeon recruitment, the notification for which was released in 2022, earlier the exam was to be conducted in November-December 2022 but it was rescheduled. Now the TN MRB has released the Assistant Surgeon Revised Exam Dates. The exam will be held at centers across Tamil Nadu in various batches. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be released in the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the website for Admit Card related updates.