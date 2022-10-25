TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Paper-I Question Papers & Answer Key Download PDF

TN TET Answer Key 2022 Released. TN TET 2022 Paper-I Exam was successfully conducted from 14th to 19th October 2022. View and Download your Question Papers & Response Sheets.

TN TET Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TN TET Answer Key 2022 for Paper-I on 21st October 2022. The TN TET 2022 Official Question Papers and Answer Keys are available for download. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) Paper-I Exam was successfully conducted from 14th October to 19th October 2022 for eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for selection as Teachers in Classes I to V.

About TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board conducts the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) for eligible candidates for selection as Teachers in Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII across schools in Tamil Nadu.

TN TET 2022 Calendar

TN TET 2022 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date (Revised) 26th April 2022 TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I 14th October to 19th October 2022 TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper I 14th October to 19th October 2022 TN TET Answer Key 2022 Paper I Release Date 21st October 2022 TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No. Sections (All Compulsory) MCQs Marks Medium i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 Tamil/English ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu) (For Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Urdu the same pattern will be followed as Tamil) 30 30 iii Language II (English) 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 Tamil/English v Environmental Studies 30 30 Tamil/English Total 150 150

Also Read: TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply

Also Read: TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Also Read: TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Mock Test Link for Paper-I

TN TET Qualifying Marks 2022

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% OBC 55% SC (Scheduled Caste) 55% ST (Scheduled Tribe) 55%

TN TET Answer Key 2022 Download PDF

The TN TET Answer Key 2022 for Paper-I has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on 21st October 2022. Candidates can now download the TN TET 2022 Official Question Papers and Answer Keys here.

Steps to Download TN TET 2022 Paper-I Question & Answer Key PDF

Step 1: Click on the ‘Download Question & Response Sheets Link’ provided in the table below that will take you to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB).

Step 2: Click on ‘Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test TNTET Paper-I – 2022 – View QP’ on the homepage of TN TRB.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link that says: ‘Click - View and Download Your Question & Response Sheets’.

Step 4: A new page will open. Candidates need to enter the following details: Registration Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch, and Captcha as shown.

Step 5: The TN TET Answer Key 2022 along with Question Papers will be appear for download.

TN TET 2022 Question Paper Answer Key Download TN TET 2022 Paper-I Download Question & Response Sheets

TN TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)