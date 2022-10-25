TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Paper-I Question Papers & Answer Key Download PDF

TN TET Answer Key 2022 Released. TN TET 2022 Paper-I Exam was successfully conducted from 14th to 19th October 2022. View and Download your Question Papers & Response Sheets.

TN TET Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the TN TET Answer Key 2022 for Paper-I on 21st October 2022. The TN TET 2022 Official Question Papers and Answer Keys are available for download. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) Paper-I Exam was successfully conducted from 14th October to 19th October 2022 for eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for selection as Teachers in Classes I to V.

About TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board conducts the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) for eligible candidates for selection as Teachers in Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII across schools in Tamil Nadu.

TN TET 2022 Calendar

TN TET 2022 2022

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

7th March 2022

Online Application Start Date

14th March 2022

Online Application Last Date (Revised)

26th April 2022

TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I

14th October to 19th October 2022

TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper I 

14th October to 19th October 2022

TN TET Answer Key 2022 Paper I Release Date

21st October 2022

TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper II

To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No.

Sections (All Compulsory)

MCQs

Marks

Medium

i

Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)

30

30

Tamil/English

ii

Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)

(For Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Urdu the same pattern will be followed as Tamil)

30

30

 

iii

Language II (English)

30

30

 

iv

Mathematics

30

30

Tamil/English

v

Environmental Studies

30

30

Tamil/English

 

Total

150

150

 

TN TET Qualifying Marks 2022

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks 

General

60%

OBC

55%

SC (Scheduled Caste)

55%

ST (Scheduled Tribe)

55%

TN TET Answer Key 2022 Download PDF

The TN TET Answer Key 2022 for Paper-I has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on 21st October 2022. Candidates can now download the TN TET 2022 Official Question Papers and Answer Keys here.

Steps to Download TN TET 2022 Paper-I Question & Answer Key PDF

Step 1: Click on the ‘Download Question & Response Sheets Link’ provided in the table below that will take you to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB).

Step 2: Click on ‘Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test TNTET Paper-I – 2022 – View QP’ on the homepage of TN TRB.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link that says: ‘Click - View and Download Your Question & Response Sheets’.

Step 4: A new page will open. Candidates need to enter the following details: Registration Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Batch, and Captcha as shown.

Step 5:  The TN TET Answer Key 2022 along with Question Papers will be appear for download.

TN TET 2022 Question Paper

Answer Key Download

TN TET 2022 Paper-I

Download Question & Response Sheets

TN TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Active)

