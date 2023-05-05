TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023 OUT: Check Download Link Here

TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023 has been released at tndtete.in. Check Direct Download Link Here.

TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu announced the GTE Typewriting Aug 2022/Nov 2022 Results on its official website. The result link is available on www.tndtegteonline.in/GTEOnline/ and tndtete.in. Those who appeared in the typewriting exam on Feb 25 and 26 can download TNDTE Result here. The exam was conducted for the 1st to 5th batch for junior, senior grade and High-speed.

TNDTE Typewriting Result Link Check Here

TNDTE Typewriting Result Overview

Name of the Exam Body The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamilnadu Name o the Exam GTE Typewriting Aug 2022/Nov 2022 Exam Date 25 and 26 February 2023 Result Date 05 May 2023

How to Download TNDTE Typewriting Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN Directorate of Technical Education

Step 2: Voisit "Results" or "Exam Results."

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Submit your roll number/registration number and other required details.d.

Step 5: The result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download TNDTE Typewriting Marks

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

TNDTE Typewriting exam is conducted every year. This test is assess the typing speed and accuracy of the students. The theory test was conducted in both English and Tamil, and the Practical test was conducted in English only.