Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 OUT: BSEAP SSC 10th, Girls 75.38, Boys 69.27 Pass Percent Link at bse.ap.gov.in, Marks Memo

AP SSC Result 2023: BSEAP released AP Board 10th result at results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in on May 6. To check result visit bse.ap.gov.in, the latest updates on pass percent, toppers, re-evaluation and supplementary exams and results.

AP 10th Result 2023 | Manabadi AP SSC Results: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) uploaded Manabadi 10 Marks on May 6 at the official website — (results.bse.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in). Manabadi SSC Result is announced for a total of 6,09,081 students. Out of total appeared students, 6,64,219 students have passed the exam. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 72.26. AP SSC 10th board exams were conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023 in a single shift i.e. from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.



In AP SSC result 2023, girls have performed comparatively better than boys. The overall Girls pass percentage in AP SSC 10th is 75.38% while boys secured 69.27 pass percentage. In terms language wise test takers, English medium students have performed fairly better than Telugu medium students.

Candidates can check AP Board 10th results by entering their roll number and date of birth at bse.ap.gov.in. Moreover, AP Manabadi 10th result 2023 can be also checked through SMS by sending it to the hall ticket number to 55352/56300 (for BSNL Users) and SSC (space) Hall Ticket No to 56300 (for Vodafone users). The Andhra Pradesh education minister, Botcha Satyanarayana declared the AP SSC results in the press conference .

AP SSC Result 2023: Top 10 Highlights on Analysis, About Reverification/Recounting and Supplementary

AP SSC Result 2023: Check Supplementary Exam Date

AP SSC 10th supplementary exams will be held from June 2 to 10, 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam till May 17, 2023. AP SSC Result 2023: Overall pass percent analysis of 9 years The overall pass percent in 2023 is better as compared to the last year. This the overall pass percent is 72.26 while last year it was 67.26 . Year Total students Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2023 664152 75.38 69.27 72.26 2022 615908 70.07 64.02 67.26 2021 629981 100 100 100 2019 621649 95.09 94.68 94.88 2018 613378 94.56 94.41 94.48 2017 622538 91.97 91.87 91.92 2016 721345 92.41 90.15 93.26 2015 644961 90.6 88.4 89.5 2014 633002 88.9 85.2 86.9 AP SSC Result 2023: Overall pass percentage of 72.26 per cent This year AP SSC Board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 72.26 per cent. Moreover, girls have performed better than boys. The overall Girls pass percentage is 75.38% while boys secured 69.27 pass percentage. AP SSC Result 2023: English language test takers performed better than Telugu English medium students have performed fairly better than Telugu medium students. The total pass percent in Telugu medium is 50 %. A total of 1,68,107 students appeared in Telugu out of which 84,047 students passed. AP SSC Result 2023: Students not Satisfied with Result Apply for Verification Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for verification or rechecking of their answer sheet through online mode on or before March 13, 2023.

The board has just activated the link of marks on its official website i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in.Students can download their scorecard using their roll number.

AP SSC Result 2023: Number of Students Passed in 10th Exam

A total of 6,64,219 candidates have passed the Manabadi 10th Exam. AP SSC Result 2023: Check Manabadi 10th Pass Percentage

AP government has announced the result of the 10th class exam for a total of 6,64,152 students. The details can check pass percentage of girls and boys in the table: Category Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 72.26% Boys Pass Percentage 69.27% Girls Pass Percentage 75.38%

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: Where to check BSEAP class 10 result, direct link here

AP SSC 2023: Check School-wise Results

It is to be noted, that 933 schools achieved 100 percent passed, and 38 schools registered 0 percent pass

AP SSC Result 2023: Supplementary Exams Announced

The Supplementary exams are scheduled to be held from June 2 to June 10, 2023.

AP SSC Results 2023: Improvement in Pass percentage this year



This year the pass percentage of the exam is significantly improved as compared to last year's overall pass percentage of 64.02%.



AP SSC Result 2023: First Class Percentage

77.8% of students who appeared in the exam scored first-class marks.

AP SSC Results 2023: Check date for Reverification and Recounting

The candidates can apply for recounted and re-verification on or before May 13, against the AP Board SSC Result.

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2023: Girls Outshine Boys

This year, girls outperformed boys. The pass percentage of the girls in the AP SSC exam stands at 75.38% and for boys at 69.27%.

AP SSC Result 2023: Supplementary Exams Details

Students who failed in one or more subjects can take supplemental tests. The details regarding the supplementary exam will be announced in due course of time. According to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (BSEAP) statutory guidelines, 'Supplemental exams may have their own specific set of regulations, dates, and processes.'



AP SSC Result 2023: What is AP 10th Boys Pass Percentage?

The pass percentage of the boys is 69.27%. You can also check the overall and girls pass percentage of the result in the table provided above.

AP SSC Result 2023: What is Toppers List ?

As the result is declared, the board will also release the list of toppers shortly.

AP SSC Result 2023: Link to be available at the official website and at Jagranjosh website



AP SSC Result 2023: Grading System Marks

Students can calculate know their grades according to the marks they obtained

From 91to 100 marks = A1 grade

From 81 to 90 marks = A2 grade

From 71 to 80 marks = B1 grade

From 61 to 70 marks = B2 grade

From 51 to 60 marks = C1 grade

From 41 to 50 marks = C2 grade

From 35 to 40 marks = D grade

Students can also check their marks via phone call. The candidates can call on the following numbers:

Call 1255225 on BSNL network.

Call 58888 via Vodafone.

Call 52800 via Airtel

AP SSC Result 2023: Steps to Check AP 10th Marks

The candidates can check their marks for different subjects such as Telugu, Hindi, English, Maths, Science,

Social Studies, Sanskrit etc. by visiting the website of the AP Board or Jagran Josh. They are required to provide the details asked on the website.

AP SSC Results 2023: Official links to check the result

Ap10.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

bseape.org

bse.ap.gov.in

www.manabadi.co.in

ap.nic.in

On this latest update page on AP SSC result 2023, students can also check AP Manabadi 10th Results 2023 links, pass percentage, toppers and major highlights.

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Websites to Download AP 10th Result Marks Memo

The official websites to check AP 10th Results 2023 are given below. Candidates are advised to visit the below webpages to download AP SSC results 2023.

AP Board 10th (SSC) Result Links: Official links to where results are hosted

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023: Things Required to Check the Result



Before checking the result, the candidates should keep the following documents ready beforehand in order to avoid last-minute hassle:

Hall Ticket for Roll number

Proper Internet Connect in order to check online

SMS facility for checking through mobile phone

AP SSC Results 2023: Steps to Download Marks Memo at bie.ap.gov.in

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the AP Inter Manabadi results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Bse.ap.gov.in : AP SSC 10th Results 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the space provided and submit

Step 4: Download and save the Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023

While the AP SSC 2023 result Class 10 will be declared but the hard copies of the BSE result Class 10 including mark sheets and pass certificates will be issued to the students later by the respective authorities after two weeks. The schools will distribute the mark sheets and Class 10 SSC pass certificates.

AP SSC Results 2023: How to check Manabadi AP 10th Class Results 2023 via SMS to 55352/56300

The AP SSC 2023 result can be also checked via SMS. Candidates who do not have access to the internet can send SMS and get their ap ssc results 2023 manabadi score on their mobile. Students will be required to send a message in a specified format given below on a number to know their AP Board 10th result.

BSNL users can SMS hall ticket to 55352/56300.

Vodafone users- SSC (space) Hall Ticket No to 56300.

Finally: AP Inter Results 2023 will be sent to your mobile number.

AP SSC Results 2023: Details available in AP Class 10th Result

The scorecard contains personal as well as academic details. AP SSC scorecard contains the following details.

Students name Roll number District name Subjects appeared in (Three language and three non-language papers) Internal marks Average grade point obtained Grade points Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)

AP SSC Results 2023 Qualifying Marks: 35% minimum marks to qualify Manabadi AP 10th Board Result

The passing marks for AP 10th Class Results 2023 have been increased to 36 which was earlier 35. Candidates must score at least 18 marks in both papers 1 and 2 to make score 36 and pass the AP SSC Results 2023. Students who fail to score the qualifying marks will not be promoted to the higher class and will not receive the passing certificate.

AP SSC Results 2023: What is AP 10th result grading system

AP Class 10 scorecard will have grades along with marks in the AP SSC marks memo. Know the grades against the marks here.

Marks Range Grade Grade points Second Language Subject All other subjects 90-100 92-100 A1 10 80-89 83-91 A2 9 70-79 75-82 B1 8 60-69 67-74 B2 7 50-59 59-66 C1 6 40-49 51-58 C2 5 30-39 43-50 D1 4 20-29 35-42 D2 3 19 and below 34 and below E -

