TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Information Technology
TNEA counselling 2026 is currently ongoing, with the Round 1 seat allotment scheduled to be released on July 24, 2026. Candidates can review previous years’ cutoffs and expected 2026 ranks for the IT branch to estimate their admission prospects.
The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 Counselling is currently ongoing, and the Round 1 seat allotment is releasing on July 24, 2026. Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 can review previous years’ cutoff trends and expected scores to estimate their chances of admission to the Information Technology (IT) branch during the choice-filling window. The official TNEA 2026 closing cutoffs will be published after each counselling round on the TNEA Cutoff Portal.
Information Technology (IT) remains one of the most preferred B.Tech branches among TNEA aspirants due to its strong placement opportunities and growing demand in tech sectors.
TNEA Cutoff 2026: Previous Years’ IT Closing Ranks
This table highlights the college wise TNEA closing ranks from the year 2021-2025.
- Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering recorded a closing rank of 198 in 2025, compared to 195 in 2021.
- The closing rank of Chennai Institute of Technology was 194 in 2025, compared to 190.5 in 2021.
- Rajalakshmi Engineering College has a closing rank of 191 in 2025, up from 190.3 in 2021.
- Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering had a closing rank of 188.5 in 2025, down from 192.2 in 2021.
|
College Name
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
|
198
|
197
|
198
|
197.5
|
195
|
Government College of Technology
|
196.3
|
195
|
195.5
|
195.5
|
193.2
|
Chennai Institute of Technology
|
194
|
191
|
192.5
|
193
|
190.5
|
Prince Shri Venkateshwaraa Padmavathy Engineering College
|
192.5
|
192
|
184
|
174.6
|
173.5
|
Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology
|
191.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Rajalakshmi Engineering College
|
191
|
188.5
|
188.5
|
191.5
|
190.3
|
Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering
|
188.5
|
187.5
|
190.5
|
193
|
192.2
|
Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology
|
188.5
|
184.5
|
187.5
|
188
|
190
|
Government College of Engineering, Erode
|
186.5
|
187.5
|
187
|
186.8
|
187.2
|
University College of Engineering, Tiruchirappalli
|
186.5
|
181.5
|
173
|
176.5
|
183.6
|
Saveetha Engineering College
|
186.5
|
179
|
175
|
177.5
|
182.5
|
R.M.K. Engineering College
|
185.5
|
184.5
|
184
|
189.5
|
189.7
|
Easwari Engineering College
|
184
|
178.5
|
182
|
186
|
188.9
|
St. Joseph's College of Engineering
|
183
|
179
|
179.5
|
186.5
|
188.6
|
Sri Sai Ram Engineering College
|
181.5
|
181
|
180.5
|
185.8
|
188.3
|
Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri
|
181
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SRM Valliammai Engineering College
|
180.5
|
176
|
176
|
181
|
183.9
|
R.M.D. Engineering College
|
180
|
177.5
|
178.5
|
184
|
185.9
|
University College of Engineering, Villupuram
|
179
|
172.5
|
167
|
173.1
|
179.1
|
St. Joseph's Institute of Technology
|
176.5
|
171
|
167.5
|
178.5
|
182.5
TNEA Cutoff 2026: Expected IT Closing Ranks
This table shows the expected Information Technology (IT) closing ranks for 2026. Given below are the cutoff ranks:
- Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSN): 198.0 - 198.5
- Government College of Technology (GCT): 196.8 - 197.2
- Rajalakshmi Engineering College: 191.5 - 192.0
- Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE): 188.5 - 189.5
- R.M.D. Engineering College: 181.0 - 182.0
- St. Joseph's Institute of Technology: 177.5 - 178.5
|
College Name
|
2025 Cutoff
|
Expected 2026 Cutoff
|
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSN)
|
198
|
198.0 - 198.5
|
Government College of Technology (GCT)
|
196.3
|
196.8 - 197.2
|
Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT)
|
194
|
194.5 - 195.5
|
Prince Shri Venkateshwaraa Padmavathy Engineering College
|
192.5
|
193.0 - 194.0
|
Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology
|
191.5
|
192.0 - 193.0
|
Rajalakshmi Engineering College
|
191
|
191.5 - 192.0
|
Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology
|
188.5
|
189.0 - 190.0
|
Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE)
|
188.5
|
188.5 - 189.5
|
University College of Engineering, Tiruchirappalli
|
186.5
|
187.5 - 188.5
|
Saveetha Engineering College
|
186.5
|
187.5 - 188.5
|
Government College of Engineering, Erode
|
186.5
|
186.5 - 187.5
|
R.M.K. Engineering College
|
185.5
|
186.0 - 187.0
|
Easwari Engineering College
|
184
|
185.0 - 186.0
|
St. Joseph's College of Engineering
|
183
|
184.0 - 185.0
|
Sri Sai Ram Engineering College
|
181.5
|
182.0 - 183.0
|
Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri
|
181
|
181.5 - 182.5
|
SRM Valliammai Engineering College
|
180.5
|
181.5 - 182.5
|
R.M.D. Engineering College
|
180
|
181.0 - 182.0
|
University College of Engineering, Villupuram
|
179
|
180.0 - 181.0
|
St. Joseph's Institute of Technology
|
176.5
|
177.5 - 178.5
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.