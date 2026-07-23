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TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Information Technology

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 18:32 IST

TNEA counselling 2026 is currently ongoing, with the Round 1 seat allotment scheduled to be released on July 24, 2026. Candidates can review previous years’ cutoffs and expected 2026 ranks for the IT branch to estimate their admission prospects. 

TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Information Technology
TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Information Technology

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 Counselling is currently ongoing, and the Round 1 seat allotment is releasing on July 24, 2026. Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 can review previous years’ cutoff trends and expected scores to estimate their chances of admission to the Information Technology (IT) branch during the choice-filling window. The official TNEA 2026 closing cutoffs will be published after each counselling round on the TNEA Cutoff Portal. 

Information Technology (IT) remains one of the most preferred B.Tech branches among TNEA aspirants due to its strong placement opportunities and growing demand in tech sectors. 

TNEA Cutoff 2026: Previous Years’ IT Closing Ranks

This table highlights the college wise TNEA closing ranks from the year 2021-2025. 

  • Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering recorded a closing rank of 198 in 2025, compared to 195 in 2021. 
  • The closing rank of Chennai Institute of Technology was 194 in 2025, compared to 190.5 in 2021.
  • Rajalakshmi Engineering College has a closing rank of 191 in 2025, up from 190.3 in 2021.
  • Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering had a closing rank of 188.5 in 2025, down from 192.2 in 2021. 

College Name

2025

2024

2023

2022

2021

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

198

197

198

197.5

195

Government College of Technology

196.3

195

195.5

195.5

193.2

Chennai Institute of Technology

194

191

192.5

193

190.5

Prince Shri Venkateshwaraa Padmavathy Engineering College

192.5

192

184

174.6

173.5

Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology

191.5

-

-

-

-

Rajalakshmi Engineering College

191

188.5

188.5

191.5

190.3

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering

188.5

187.5

190.5

193

192.2

Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology

188.5

184.5

187.5

188

190

Government College of Engineering, Erode

186.5

187.5

187

186.8

187.2

University College of Engineering, Tiruchirappalli

186.5

181.5

173

176.5

183.6

Saveetha Engineering College

186.5

179

175

177.5

182.5

R.M.K. Engineering College

185.5

184.5

184

189.5

189.7

Easwari Engineering College

184

178.5

182

186

188.9

St. Joseph's College of Engineering

183

179

179.5

186.5

188.6

Sri Sai Ram Engineering College

181.5

181

180.5

185.8

188.3

Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri

181

-

-

-

-

SRM Valliammai Engineering College

180.5

176

176

181

183.9

R.M.D. Engineering College

180

177.5

178.5

184

185.9

University College of Engineering, Villupuram

179

172.5

167

173.1

179.1

St. Joseph's Institute of Technology

176.5

171

167.5

178.5

182.5

TNEA Cutoff 2026: Expected IT Closing Ranks

This table shows the expected Information Technology (IT) closing ranks for 2026. Given below are the cutoff ranks:

  • Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSN): 198.0 - 198.5
  • Government College of Technology (GCT): 196.8 - 197.2
  • Rajalakshmi Engineering College: 191.5 - 192.0
  • Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE): 188.5 - 189.5
  • R.M.D. Engineering College: 181.0 - 182.0
  • St. Joseph's Institute of Technology: 177.5 - 178.5

College Name

2025 Cutoff

Expected 2026 Cutoff

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSN)

198

198.0 - 198.5

Government College of Technology (GCT)

196.3

196.8 - 197.2

Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT)

194

194.5 - 195.5

Prince Shri Venkateshwaraa Padmavathy Engineering College

192.5

193.0 - 194.0

Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology

191.5

192.0 - 193.0

Rajalakshmi Engineering College

191

191.5 - 192.0

Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology

188.5

189.0 - 190.0

Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering (SVCE)

188.5

188.5 - 189.5

University College of Engineering, Tiruchirappalli

186.5

187.5 - 188.5

Saveetha Engineering College

186.5

187.5 - 188.5

Government College of Engineering, Erode

186.5

186.5 - 187.5

R.M.K. Engineering College

185.5

186.0 - 187.0

Easwari Engineering College

184

185.0 - 186.0

St. Joseph's College of Engineering

183

184.0 - 185.0

Sri Sai Ram Engineering College

181.5

182.0 - 183.0

Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri

181

181.5 - 182.5

SRM Valliammai Engineering College

180.5

181.5 - 182.5

R.M.D. Engineering College

180

181.0 - 182.0

University College of Engineering, Villupuram

179

180.0 - 181.0

St. Joseph's Institute of Technology

176.5

177.5 - 178.5

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 18:32 IST

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