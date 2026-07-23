TNEA 2026: Expected Closing Cutoff for Information Technology

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 Counselling is currently ongoing, and the Round 1 seat allotment is releasing on July 24, 2026. Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 can review previous years’ cutoff trends and expected scores to estimate their chances of admission to the Information Technology (IT) branch during the choice-filling window. The official TNEA 2026 closing cutoffs will be published after each counselling round on the TNEA Cutoff Portal.

Information Technology (IT) remains one of the most preferred B.Tech branches among TNEA aspirants due to its strong placement opportunities and growing demand in tech sectors.

TNEA Cutoff 2026: Previous Years’ IT Closing Ranks

This table highlights the college wise TNEA closing ranks from the year 2021-2025.