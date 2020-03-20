TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020 out at forests.tn.gov.in, Check TNFUSRC Answer Key Here

TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has released TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the TNFUSRC Forest Guard Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 02/2020 can check the answer keys at forests.tn.gov.in.

TNFUSRC Forest Guard 2020 Exam was conducted on 8 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates appeared in this exam can check subject wise answer at the official website of TNFUSRC and raise objections if any against TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020 followed by the steps given below.

Go to the official website of TNFUSRC.i.e.forests.tn.gov.in.

Click on TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter the Registration No. and Date of Birth to login.

On Login, Confirm that your details are in order. Click on VIEW button on top to view the Response Sheet.

If you find that Correct Answer provided is Incorrect or Question is incorrect, please make a note of the QID to raise your Grievance. Please make a note of QID.

To Raise Grievance, click on Create Tab. You need to select QID and Option to challenge.

And then you need to click on “Proceed” Button to “Submit” the Grievance and Proceed with Payment Process.

On Login, Confirm that your details are in order. List of Grievance submitted and paid will be listed.

TNFUSRC Forest Guard Answer Key 2020

This exam was held to recruit 320 vacancies of Forest Guard. The selection procedure revolves around Online Test; Physical Standards & Endurance Test. Candidates who will qualify in the online test will be called for the further recruitment process.

Latest Government Jobs:

DDA Recruitment 2020: Online Registration for 629 Steno, Jr. Secretariat Asst, SO and Other Posts starts from 23 March

MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 215 Section Engineer, Supervisor & Others Posts in Mumbai Metro