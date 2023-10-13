TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 368 Assistant Engineer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released recruitment notification for Combined Engineering Services Examination (CESE ) on October 13, 2023 on its official website. Commission is to recruit a total 368 posts including Assistant Engineer, Senior Officer (Technical), Manager and others posts in different departments of the state.
The registration process for the these posts has been commenced today i.e. October 13, 2023 at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Last date for submission of an online application is November 11, 2023. The Application Correction Window will be opened from November 16 to 18, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of online exam including Prelims, Mains followed by Interview. You can check all the details regarding the TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 drive including application process, application method, age limit and other updates here.
TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|October 13, 2023
|Closing date of application
|November 11, 2023
|Application Correction Window Period
|November 16 to 18, 2023
TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Principal-1
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)-4
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) (PWD)-5
- Assistant Engineer (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department)-1
- Assistant Engineer (Highways Department)-53
- Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering)-1
- Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health-20
- Assistant Engineer (Industries)-9
- Assistant Engineer(Electrical) (PWD)-36
- Senior Officer (Technical)-8
- Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-36
- Assistant Engineer(Civil)-5
- Assistant Engineer(Mechanical)-9
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)-1
- Assistant Engineer Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board-49
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board-78
- Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-20
- Manager - Engineering (TNCMPFL )-7
- Manager – Civil (TNCMPFL)-1
- Assistant Engineer(Civil)
- Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing & Development Corporation Limited-25
TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|Post Name
|Combined Engineering Services Examination (CESE )
|Vacancies
|368
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Tamil Nadu
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 13, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 11, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://www.tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC CESE Educational Qualification 2023
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Water Resources Department)(PWD): (1) Must possess a B.E degree in Civil Engineering or Civil and Structural Engineering. (or)
(2) Must have passed in Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations under the Civil Engineering branch.
- Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health: A Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Textile Technology or Industrial Engineering or Production Engineering.
- Senior Officer (Technical) Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation: Degree in B.E., / B.Tech., /AMIE.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
- Selection for these will be made in two stages process including ..
- (i) Written Examination and
- (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.
- The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. There are some posts which are based on Non-interview posts. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.
TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link TNPSC CESE recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: You should note that the "One Time Registration” using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying for any post under TNPSC CESE recruitment 2023.
- Step 4: Click “Apply” against the recruitment notified in the Commission’s website using the same USER ID and PASSWORD given for ONE TIME REGISTRATION.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.