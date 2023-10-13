TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 368 Assistant Engineer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 : The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released recruitment notification for Combined Engineering Services Examination (CESE) for 368 posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf and others here.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released recruitment notification for Combined Engineering Services Examination (CESE ) on October 13, 2023 on its official website. Commission is to recruit a total 368 posts including Assistant Engineer, Senior Officer (Technical), Manager and others posts in different departments of the state.

The registration process for the these posts has been commenced today i.e. October 13, 2023 at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. Last date for submission of an online application is November 11, 2023. The Application Correction Window will be opened from November 16 to 18, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of online exam including Prelims, Mains followed by Interview. You can check all the details regarding the TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 drive including application process, application method, age limit and other updates here.

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application October 13, 2023 Closing date of application November 11, 2023 Application Correction Window Period November 16 to 18, 2023

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Principal-1

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-4

Assistant Engineer (Civil) (PWD)-5

Assistant Engineer (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department)-1

Assistant Engineer (Highways Department)-53

Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering)-1

Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health-20

Assistant Engineer (Industries)-9

Assistant Engineer(Electrical) (PWD)-36

Senior Officer (Technical)-8

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-36

Assistant Engineer(Civil)-5

Assistant Engineer(Mechanical)-9

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-1

Assistant Engineer Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board-49

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board-78

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)-20

Manager - Engineering (TNCMPFL )-7

Manager – Civil (TNCMPFL)-1

Assistant Engineer(Civil)

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing & Development Corporation Limited-25

TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Post Name Combined Engineering Services Examination (CESE ) Vacancies 368 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Tamil Nadu Opening Date for Online Application October 13, 2023 Last Date for Online Application November 11, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://www.tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC CESE Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Water Resources Department)(PWD): (1) Must possess a B.E degree in Civil Engineering or Civil and Structural Engineering. (or)

(2) Must have passed in Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations under the Civil Engineering branch.

Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health: A Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Textile Technology or Industrial Engineering or Production Engineering.

Senior Officer (Technical) Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation: Degree in B.E., / B.Tech., /AMIE.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these will be made in two stages process including ..

(i) Written Examination and

(ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. There are some posts which are based on Non-interview posts. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regard.



TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply for TNPSC CESE Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.