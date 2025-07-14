TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Response Sheet PDF

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 4 Exam 2025 was successfully conducted today, July 12, 2025, in offline mode. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the TNPSC Group 4 Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released. Also Check, TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025 TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 was conducted on July 12, 2025. Candidates must use the answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The question paper was divided into two parts, such as Part A (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Part B (General Studies + Mental Ability).

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: Overview The TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on memory-based questions and student feedback, while the official key will be released by TNPSC in upcoming days. Check the table TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key Overview. Aspect Details Exam Conducted On 12th July 2025 Unofficial Answer Key Release 12th July 2025 (Evening) Official Answer Key Release 3rd Week of July 2025 Total Vacancies 3,935 Exam Mode Offline (OMR Sheet) Papers Paper 1 (Tamil/General English) Paper 2 (General Studies + Aptitude) Total Marks 300 (150 per paper) Negative Marking No Minimum Qualifying Marks 90