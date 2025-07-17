TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm for subjects such as General Tamil, General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test.
Candidates preparing for the next cycle of the TNPSC Group 4 exam must download the TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025. The question paper helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; the paper consists of Part A (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Part B (General Studies + Mental Ability). The Question Paper also helps candidates to identify difficulty levels, such as easy, moderate, and difficult. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 is designed to test general knowledge, aptitude, and Tamil language skills. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 Tamil
|
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 GS
Also Check,
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025: Overview
The TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 200 objective-type questions carrying 300 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 3 hours between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 4 exam overview.
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test
|
100
|
150
|
General Studies
|
75
|
112.5
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability Test
|
25
|
37.5
|
Total
|
200
|
300
How to Download the TNPSC Group 4 2025 Question Paper?
Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. TNPSC will also release the Group 4 Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website
- Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in
- Go to Question Paper/Answer Key.
- Select the Group 4 2025 Question Paper.
- Download the PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation