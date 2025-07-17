TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm for subjects such as General Tamil, General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test.

Candidates preparing for the next cycle of the TNPSC Group 4 exam must download the TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025. The question paper helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; the paper consists of Part A (Tamil Eligibility Test) and Part B (General Studies + Mental Ability). The Question Paper also helps candidates to identify difficulty levels, such as easy, moderate, and difficult. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.