TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Health Officer in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination on 13 February 2023.
All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Health Officer post against Notification No. 31/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023
TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023: Notice
TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023: Details
|Post Name
|Health Officer
|Department
|Tamil Nadu Public Health Service
|Advertisement No.
|637
|Notification No.
|31/2022
|Scale of pay
|Rs.56,900 – 2,09,200 (Level 23)
|Date of examination (Computer Based Test)
|13.02.2023
|Paper-I
|Subject paper Community Medicine
|Paper – II
|PART A
|Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Std)
|PART B
|General Studies (Degree Std)
How To Download: TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023
- First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the concerned link- Direct recruitment to the post of Health Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service - Computer Based Test Examination flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Update in a new window.
- Download and save TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Update for future reference.