TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Health Officer post on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link.

TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Health Officer in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination on 13 February 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Health Officer post against Notification No. 31/2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023



TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023: Notice





TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023: Details

Post Name Health Officer Department Tamil Nadu Public Health Service Advertisement No. 637 Notification No. 31/2022 Scale of pay Rs.56,900 – 2,09,200 (Level 23) Date of examination (Computer Based Test) 13.02.2023 Paper-I Subject paper Community Medicine Paper – II PART A Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Std) PART B General Studies (Degree Std)





How To Download: TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023