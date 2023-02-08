JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the Admit Card for the Health Officer post on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check download link. 

TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Health Officer in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination on 13 February 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Health Officer post against Notification No. 31/2022  can download their Admit Card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in. 

Alternatively you can download the TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below. 

TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023: Notice

TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023: Details 

Post Name  Health Officer
Department  Tamil Nadu Public Health Service
Advertisement No.  637
Notification No.  31/2022 
Scale of pay  Rs.56,900 – 2,09,200 (Level 23)
Date of examination (Computer Based Test) 13.02.2023
Paper-I  Subject paper  Community Medicine
Paper – II   
PART A   Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Std) 
PART B  General Studies (Degree Std)



How To Download: TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023

  1. First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the concerned link- Direct recruitment to the post of Health Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service - Computer Based Test Examination  flashing on the homepage.
  3. You will get the PDF of TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023  Update in a new window.
  4. Download and save TNPSC Health Officer Admit Card 2023  Update for future reference.

