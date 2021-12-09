Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 9 December: 2700+ Vacancies in SBI, Central Bank, BECIL and Others

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 9 December 2021. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

Like every day, we have come up with Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 9 December. All job aspirants who wish to work under Bank, PSUs, Central and State Public Service Commission have a great opportunity.

Today, a total of 2700+ vacancies have been notified for the post of Store Keeper cum Clerk, Gas Steward, Medical Record Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Upper Division Clerk/ Data Entry Operator (DEO), Circle Based Officers (CBO), Librarian, Specialist Officers, Land Records and others in Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC), Bhumi Abhilekh (Revenue Department), Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

The candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks for details such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)

Vacancies - 318

Post Name: State Civil/Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021

Qualification: Graduation/Post Graduation in the concerned subject.

Age Limit - 21 to 42 years

Last date for submission of online application: 28 December 2021

For Reference: UKPSC PCS 2021: Apply Online for 318 Vacancies through State Civil/Upper Subordinate Service Exam 2021

Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra

Vacancies - 1000+

Qualification - Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized university.

Age Limit - 18 to 38 years

Last date for submission - 31 December 2021

For Reference: Bhumi Abhilekh Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for 1000+ Land Records Posts, Apply Online @mahabhumi.gov.in

Central Bank of India

Vacancies - 115

Qualification - Graduation

Age Limit - 26 to 45 years

Last date for submission of application: 17 December 2021

For Reference: Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 115 Specialist Officers vacancies

State Bank of India

Vacancies - 1226

Post Name - Circle Based Officers

Qualification - Graduation

Age Limit - 21 to 30 years

Last date of application submission - 29 December 2021

For Reference: SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for [1226 Posts] @sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply Online Here

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

Vacancies - 80

Post Name - Store Keeper cum Clerk, Gas Steward, Medical Record Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Upper Division Clerk/ Data Entry Operator (DEO), & Librarian

Qualification - Graduation, 12th, Diploma

Last date of application submission - 18 December 2021

For Reference: BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 80 UDC, Lab Technician & Other Posts @becil.com