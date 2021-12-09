Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 115 Specialist Officers vacancies

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021: The last date for the CBI SO online application is 17 th December 2021. Know how to apply, selection procedure, exam pattern, vacancy details, age limit, eligibility, educational qualifications.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021: The Central Bank of India is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 115 Specialist Officers vacancies. The last date for the Central Bank of India SO online application is 17th December 2021. The CBI SO 2021 Exam Admit Card will be available on 11th January 2022. The CBI SO Exam will be held on 22nd January 2022. In this article, we share the details of the vacancies, selection procedure, how to apply, fees, age limit, eligibility, educational qualifications, age relaxation, and exam pattern.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Central Bank of India 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Opening date for online registration 23rd November 2021 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees 17th December 2021 Downloading Call Letter (Admit Card) 11th January 2022 CBI SO Exam 22nd January 2022

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

NOTE: Candidates belonging to reserved categories are free to apply against vacancies announced for the Unreserved/General category provided they meet the eligibility criteria laid down for General Category candidates.





Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Online Application Link

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can apply only online from 23rd November 2021 to 17th December 2021 on the online Application Link.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit

Candidates interested in applying for Central Bank of India Specialist Officers (SO) posts should ensure they meet the minimum eligibility criteria as decided by IBPS.

Nationality/Eligibility

A candidate must be either

i) A Citizen of India or

ii) A subject of Nepal or

iii) A subject of Bhutan or

iv) A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

v) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Work Experience

Age Limit (Post-wise)

Post / Scale Age Economist / AGM (Scale V) Minimum 30 years Maximum 45 years Income Tax Officer / AGM (Scale V) Minimum 35 years Maximum 45 Years Information Technology/ AGM (Scale V) Minimum 35 years Maximum 50 years Data Scientist/ CM (Scale IV) Minimum 28 years Maximum 35 years Credit Officer/ SM (Scale III) Minimum 26 Years Maximum 34 Years Data Engineer / SM (Scale III) Minimum 26 Years Maximum 35 Years IT Security Analyst / SM (Scale II) Minimum 26 Years Maximum 40 Years IT SOC Analyst / SM (Scale III) Minimum 26 Years Maximum 40 Years Risk Manager/ SM (Scale III) Minimum 20 Years Maximum 35 Years Technical Officer (Credit) / SM (Scale III) Minimum 26 Years Maximum 34 Years Financial Analyst / Manager (Scale I) Minimum 20 years Maximum 35 years Information Technology / Manager (Scale II) Minimum 20 years Maximum 35 years Law Officer / Manager (Scale I) Minimum 20 years Maximum 35 years Risk Manager / Manager (Scale II) Minimum 20 years Maximum 35 years Security/Manager (Scale II) Minimum 26 years Maximum 45 years Security / AM (Scale I) Minimum 26 years Maximum 45 years

Educational Qualification, Work Experience (Post-wise)

In the case of Dual specializations, one of the fields of specialization should be in the field prescribed. In the case of Major/Minor specializations, major specialization should be in the

field prescribed. Candidates having MBA degrees with more than two specializations are not eligible to apply. No equivalent educational qualification unless specifically mentioned shall be considered as eligible by bank.

For all post/scale operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory.

All educational qualifications mentioned should be from a university recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies. The cut-off date for ascertaining eligibility regarding age, educational qualification, and work experience is 30th September 2021.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Notification PDF

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Age Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Candidates By 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates By 3 years Children/Family members of those who died in the 1984 riots By 5 Years

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

The CBI SO Exam will be held on 22nd January 2022. Selection will be through online written tests and personal interviews.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

Name of the test No. of questions Maximum Marks Duration Stream / Category Specific Questions 60 60 Composite time of 60 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 20 Banking, Present Economic Scenario & General Awareness 20 20 Total 100 100

NOTE: The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. All questions will be objective type with five options. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each wrong answer, 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Exam Centres

The online test is proposed to be held on 11th January 2022 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata,

Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur & Patna Centers. The allocated Centre/Venue for the Examination will be intimated through Call Letter.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Fee

NOTE: Application fee to be remitted by the applicants along with the Application for Recruitment is as under (GST @ 18% extra will be charged on application fee).