Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 June 2020: Apply for 900+ Indian Air force, KDMC, DRDO, NTPC and SGPGIMS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 June 2020 for 900+ more than vacancies in Indian Air force, Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), NTPC Limited and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

The Indian Air Force has released AFCAT 2 2020 Detailed Notification on its website for recruitment to the post of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-02/2020). Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2020 Online applications will be filled up from 15 June 2020 to 14 July 2020.

Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation has invited applications for recruitment of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Other Posts for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) duty. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 11 June and 12 June 2020.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for the Scientist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 10 July 2020.

NTPC Limited has invited applications for the Head of Excavation/Executive (excavation) and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for NTPC Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 22 June 2020.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 16 June 2020.