AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link to active on 15 June @afcat.cdac.in for 256 Vacancies, Check AFCAT 2 Eligibility & Details Here

Indian Air Force AFCAT Recruitment 2020: Indian Air Force is going to active the online application link for AFCAT 2 2020 at its website. Willing candidates can check AFCAT 2 2020 Detailed Notification details at afcat.cdac.in website for recruitment to the post of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-02/2020).
As per the schedule, Indian Air Force AFCAT 02/2020 Online applications will be filled up from 15 June 2020 to 14 July 2020. All interested candidates will be able to apply to the posts at afcat.cdac.in.Online AFCAT examination will be conducted on 19 Sep 2020 and 20 Sep 2020 to fill up 256 vacancies.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application submission: 15 June 2020
- Last date for submission of online application submission: 14 July 2020
- Online Exam Date: 19 Sep 2020 and 20 Sep 2020
Vacancy Details
|
Entry
|
Branch
|
PC/SSC
|
Vacancies
|
AFCAT Entry
|
Flying
|
SSC for Men & Women
|
74 Posts
|
|
Ground Duty (Technical){Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical)
|
PC for Men and SSC for Men& Women
|
AE (L) - PC (40), SSC - 26
AE (M)- PC (23), SSC- 16
|
|
Ground Duty (Non-Technical) (Administration and Education)
|
PC for Men and SSC for Men& Women
|
Admin: PC- 23, SSC -16
Edn: PC-08, SSC -08
|
NCC Special Entry
|
Flying
|
PC for Men & SSC for Men & Women
|
10% seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC.
|
Meteorology
|
Ground Duty (Non Technical)
|
PC for Men & SSC for Men & Women
|
Meteorology:PC-10SSC-12
Eligibility Criteria for AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification:
- Flying Branch: Candidates should have mandatorily passed with a minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
Ground Duty (Non-Technical Branches)
- Administration: Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.
- Education: Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline.
- Meteorology: Post Graduate Degree in any Science stream with a minimum of 50% marks.
Ground Duty (Technical Branch):
- Aeronautical Engineer(Electronics){AE(L)}: Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognized University.
Age Limit for AFCAT 02/2020
- Flying Branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry: 20 to 24 years
- Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branch: 20 to 26 years
Selection Procedure for AFCAT 02/2020
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and SSB Interview.
Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link - to active on 15 June
How to apply for AFCAT 02/2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 15 June to 14 July 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
Exam Fee - Rs. 250/-(non-refundable) for AFCAT entry
NCC special entry& Meteorology - No Fee