KDMC Recruitment 2020 for 500+ Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

KDMC Recruitment 2020: Kalyan Dombivli Development Corporation has invited applications for recruitment of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Other Posts for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) duty. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on 11 June and 12 June 2020.

Important dates:

Interview Dates - 11 June and 12 June 2020

Time - 11 AM

KDMC Vacancy Details:

Medical Officer( Intensivist/Physician ) – 10

Medical Officer (General ) – 36

Ayush Medical Officer - 63

Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant – 305

ECG Technician – 07

Ward Boy – 93

KDMC Salary:

Medical Officer( Intensivist/Physician ) – Rs.200000

Medical Officer (General ) – Rs.75000

Ayush Medical Officer - Rs.50000

Staff Nurse – Rs.30000 (Staff Nurse), Rs.25000 (ANM), Rs.20000 (Nursing Assistant)

Eligibility Criteria for KDMC Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Staff Nurse/ ANM - G.N.M. / B.Sc. Nursing

Medical Officer (Intensivist/Physician )- M.D./D.N.B Medicine/ Anaesthesia/M.D. Pulmonary Medicine/Critical Care/ IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 years experience

Medical Officer: MBBS

Medical Officer (Ayush Medical Officer)- BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS

ECG Technician: Diploma in ECG Technician and at least one experience of ECG Technician

Lab Technician: B.Sc. (DMLT)

Ward Boy: 10th pass with 2 years experience as a ward boy in a Hospital

How to Apply for KDMC Staff Nurse/ ANM/ Nursing Assistant and Other Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on scheduled date and time. The candidates can check the more details in the notification link given below.

KDMC Recruitment Notification 2020 Link