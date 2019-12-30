Top 5 of the day–30 December 2019, Vacancies NIT Agartala, IOCL, NPCIL, DRDO CEPTAM, WBHRB and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

NIT, Agartala has invited applications for Faculty Positions in Various Departments. The eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIT, Agartala latest by 25 February 2020 by 5.30 PM.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the Junior Engineering Assistant (Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical) posts. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 17 January 2020.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has invited applications for the Stipendiary Trainee and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) Recruitment 2019 through the prescribed format on or before 21 January 2020.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 January 2020.

