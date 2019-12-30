WBHRB Recruitment 2020: 243 Vacancies for Homeopathic Medical Officer Posts

WBHRB Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for WBHRB Recruitment 2020: 30 December 2019

Last date of online application for WBHRB Recruitment 2020: 7 January 2020

WBHRB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Homeopathic Medical Officer: 243 Posts

WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a bachelor degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University as included in the second schedule of the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.

WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not more than 40 Years (Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates belonging to reserved category. i.e. SC, ST, & other Backward Classes.

WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected for Homeopathic Medical Officer Post on the basis of his performance in Interview Round.

WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: PB-4A, Rs. 15,600/- - 42,000/- (Grade Pay- Rs. 5,400/- Other allowances are admissible as per existing Government Rules.

WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link



WBHRB Recruitment 2020 Official Website



How to apply for WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020

Candidates can apply for WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 7 January 2020.

WBHRB Homeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 210/-

