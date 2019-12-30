Search

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for 21 Sports Quota Posts, Applications closing on 20 January

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. Check all details here.

Dec 30, 2019 13:10 IST
North Central Railway Recruitment 2020: North Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting date of online application: 28 December 2019
  • Last date of online application: 20 January 2020

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

For Grade Pay 1900/2000 (7th CPC Pay Matrix Level - 02/03): 

  • Cricket – 3 Posts
  • Wrestling – 1 Post
  • Boxing – 1 Post 
  • Gymnastics – 1 Post
  • Weight Lifting – 1 Post
  • Power Lifting – 1 Post
  • Badminton  - 1 Post
  • Football – 1 Post
  • Athletics – 2 Posts
  • Hockey – 2 Posts
  • Table Tennis – 1 Post

For Grade Pay 2400/2800 (7th CPC Pay Matrix Level - 04/05):

  • Wrestling - 1 Post
  • Gymnastics – 1 Post
  • Weight Lifting – 1 Post
  • Athletics – 1 Post
  • Hockey – 1 Post

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • For Grade Pay 1900/2000 Pay Matrix Level - 02/03 as per 7th CPC: The candidate should be passed at least Intermediate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board.
  • For Technical Posts- Candidate shall be passed Act Apprenticeship/ITI in the relevant trade approved by SCVT/NCVT.
  • For Grade Pay 2400/2800 Pay Matrix Level - 04/05 as per 7th CPC: The candidate should have a minimum qualification of degree or its equivalent from any recognized University.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 - 25 years (There will be no age relaxation for any reserved category candidates)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 20 January 2020. Candidates can check more details related to the North Central Railway Jobs 2020 by clicking on above links.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General/OBC – Rs. 500 with a provision for refunding Rs. 400/-
  • SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD etc. – Rs. 250/-

