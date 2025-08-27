Aarav Patel: 11-Year-Old Child Prodigy’s Class 9 Admission Denied, HC Orders IQ Test

News

Aarav Patel IQ test HC Order: There are concerns about how the new education policy would affect gifted kids because it requires students to be at least six years old to be admitted to Class 1. A recent Madhya Pradesh case brings this issue to light. Over his academic career, eleven-year-old Aarav Patel continuously received A-grades. But the school administration stopped him from continuing when he got to Class 9, claiming that his age was a hindrance. This ruling generated discussion over whether a pupil with academic aptitude should be kept back purely due to their age. Jabalpur High Court heard the case from Aarav's relatives. The court's decision established a crucial precedent by holding that a child's ability should be assessed regardless of their age.In addition to securing Aarav's future, this ruling questioned the strict age-based admissions guidelines, implying that a child's remarkable intellectual aptitude should be taken into account independently of their chronological age. A minimum age of six is required for entrance to Class 1 according to the Ministry of Education and the NEP 2020. By guaranteeing that children graduate from pre-primary school with the social and cognitive abilities needed for primary education, this program advances equality. But a strict age threshold can be a hurdle for kids with remarkable talent. Although the rule helps the majority of pupils, gifted children might benefit more from a more flexible approach that would not limit their special talents.

The Case of Child Prodigy Aarav Patel An 11-year-old Jabalpur native born on March 19, 2014, Aarav Patel is a child prodigy whose academic career has been nothing short of remarkable. At the age of two and a half, he had already committed the names and capitals of the majority of nations to memory, demonstrating his extraordinary talent to his parents, Dilip and Sandhya Patel. A private school in Dewas saw his aptitude and, at the age of 2.5, accepted him straight into Class 1, bypassing the pre-primary years. His advanced learning pace was demonstrated when he finished the first two grades in a single year. Aarav attended St. Joseph Convent Ranjhi after relocating to Jabalpur, where he consistently received A+ results through Class 8. However, because of his youth, the school refused to admit him to Class 9, which led his family to petition the Jabalpur High Court for justice. Upholding the idea that aptitude should take precedent over age, the court's decision in his favor provisionally allowed him to Class 9 and mandated an IQ test to formally evaluate his intelligence.

The High Court Considers a Child Prodigy The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted Aarav Patel temporary admission to Class 9 after considering his case carefully. A medical board of experts was instructed by Justice Vishal Mishra to administer an IQ test in order to assess Aarav's social maturity, demeanor, and intelligence. The court's ruling upholds the right to education (Article 21A) by highlighting the idea that extraordinary talent shouldn't be overwhelmed by age. His eventual eligibility for admission will depend on the results of the IQ test. Aarav, who now teaches math on his YouTube channel, hopes to earn a B.Tech from IIT and join the IAS as an officer.