FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Applications from September 1 at ncm.org.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 27, 2025, 13:23 IST

FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate applications to be available online from September 1. Candidates appearing for FMGE December 2025 exams must apply for the eligibility certificate within the time period provided. 

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate: The National Medical Commission has invited applications for FMGE Eligibility Certificates for the next session. Candidates eligible to apply can submit their applications through the link on the official website from September 1, 2025. The last date to submit the FMGE Eligibility certificate 2025 applications is September 30, 2025.

FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate applications will be available on the official website nmc.org.in. The eligibility certificate is mandatory for candidates to apply for the FMGE 2025 test. FMGE 2025 is scheduled to be held in the coming months. Indian citizens with a foreign medical degree from foreign institutions interested in getting a license to practice in India must qualify the FMGE 2025 exam. 

FMGE Eligibility Certificates 2025 Important Dates

Check here the schedule for the FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate application

Online portal

Timeline

Online submission of application

September 1, 2025 (10 am onwards)

Last date for submission of applications

September 30, 2025 (till 6 pm)

It must also be noted that applicants can make enquiries about status of the Eligibility application at: eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in & eligibility@nmc.org.in. The official notification further states that all candidates are requested to submit application after making due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submitting the application

