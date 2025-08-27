FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Applications from September 1 at ncm.org.in

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate: The National Medical Commission has invited applications for FMGE Eligibility Certificates for the next session. Candidates eligible to apply can submit their applications through the link on the official website from September 1, 2025. The last date to submit the FMGE Eligibility certificate 2025 applications is September 30, 2025.

FMGE 2025 eligibility certificate applications will be available on the official website nmc.org.in. The eligibility certificate is mandatory for candidates to apply for the FMGE 2025 test. FMGE 2025 is scheduled to be held in the coming months. Indian citizens with a foreign medical degree from foreign institutions interested in getting a license to practice in India must qualify the FMGE 2025 exam.

FMGE Eligibility Certificates 2025 Important Dates