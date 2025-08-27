Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released at bankofbaroda.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF link here

By Mohd Salman
Aug 27, 2025, 13:29 IST

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Bank of Baroda has activated the link to download the Local Bank Officer admit card from its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates must download it by using their login credentials. The admit card contains exam details, the venue, and instructions. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID and printed copy for entry.

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates appearing in the BoB Local Bank Officer exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025 can download their admit card from the official website by providing their registration number and password.
The admit card is an important document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time. Without the Bank of Baroda LBO admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances.

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, bankofbaroda.in, on August 26, 2025 Candidates can download their hall ticket after providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025.

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website of Bank of Baroda. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025 for 2500 vacancies. Check the table below for the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bank of Baroda (BoB)

Exam Name

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Vacancies

2500

Admit Card Release Date

August 26, 2025

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025

September 6, 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam 

Interview

Official Website

bankofbaroda.in

How to Download the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link above to download the Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card or they can follow the simple steps below to download the BoB LBO Admit Card

  • Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in
  • On the homepage click on the careers button
  • Now click on the BoB LBOAdmit Card 2025 Link
  • A new page will open up enter your registration number and password
  • BoB LBO admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details
  • Download and Print the admit card for future reference

Details Mentioned on BoB LBO Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the BoB LBO admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for details

  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number / Registration Number
  • Candidate's Photograph and Signature
  • Date of Birth
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Reporting Time and Shift Timing
  • Exam Centre Name, Address, and Exam City
  • Instructions for Candidates

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News