BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released at bankofbaroda.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF link here

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates appearing in the BoB Local Bank Officer exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025 can download their admit card from the official website by providing their registration number and password.
The admit card is an important document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time. Without the Bank of Baroda LBO admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances.
BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 OUT
The Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, bankofbaroda.in, on August 26, 2025 Candidates can download their hall ticket after providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025.
BoB LBO Admit Card 2025
BoB LBO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website of Bank of Baroda. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025 for 2500 vacancies. Check the table below for the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025.
Particulars
Details
Conducting Body
Bank of Baroda (BoB)
Exam Name
Local Bank Officer (LBO)
Vacancies
2500
Admit Card Release Date
August 26, 2025
BoB LBO Admit Card 2025
September 6, 2025
Mode of Exam
Online
Selection Process
Written Exam
Interview
Official Website
bankofbaroda.in
How to Download the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can click on the direct link above to download the Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card or they can follow the simple steps below to download the BoB LBO Admit Card
- Visit the official website, bankofbaroda.in
- On the homepage click on the careers button
- Now click on the BoB LBOAdmit Card 2025 Link
- A new page will open up enter your registration number and password
- BoB LBO admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details
- Download and Print the admit card for future reference
Details Mentioned on BoB LBO Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the BoB LBO admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for details
- Candidate's Name
- Roll Number / Registration Number
- Candidate's Photograph and Signature
- Date of Birth
- Exam Date & Time
- Exam Reporting Time and Shift Timing
- Exam Centre Name, Address, and Exam City
- Instructions for Candidates
