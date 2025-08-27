BOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released at bankofbaroda.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF link here

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bankofbaroda.in. Candidates appearing in the BoB Local Bank Officer exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025 can download their admit card from the official website by providing their registration number and password.

The admit card is an important document that not only confirms the candidate's eligibility to appear in the exam but also contains crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and reporting time. Without the Bank of Baroda LBO admit card, candidates will not be allowed to attempt the examination at the centre under any circumstances.

BoB LBO Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Bank of Baroda LBO Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, bankofbaroda.in, on August 26, 2025 Candidates can download their hall ticket after providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the Bank of Baroda Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2025.