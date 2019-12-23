DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020: 1817 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 December 2019.

Around 1817 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process wherein 163 vacancies for SC, 114 for ST, 188 for EWS, 849 for General Category candidates, 503 for OBC, 50 for MSP, 135 for ESM and 19 vacancies are reserved for PWD category. The online process for

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2020 has been started at drdo.gov.in. Candidates can check post name, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details related to the recruitment in this article.

Important Dates

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 23rd January 2020

Opening date for online application: 23 December 2019

Last date for online application: 23 January 2020

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 Exam 2020 Date: to be notified

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 1817 Posts

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Posts

Educational Qualification: 10th Class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Candidate must be between 18 and 25 Years of age (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBCNCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS/Divorced Women etc. as per government norms.)

Selection Procedure for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020

The selection process will consist of Tier–I and Tier-II which will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Download Official Notification PDF Here





DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link



Official Website



DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 through the online mode on or before 23 January 2020.

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2020 Application Fee