Assam Police Recruitment 2020, 6662 Vacancies for Constable Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam), today, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable (Un-armed Branch/Armed Branch. A total of 6662 vacancies are available of which 1917 are for Constable UB Branch and 3419 are for Constable Armed Branch.

Assam Police Constable Online Application Link will be activated from 23 December 2019 (December). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for Assam Police Constable Posts through SLPRB website i.e. www. slprbassam.in on or before 06 January 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for SLPRB Constable Recruitment should be HSLC Exam Passed or HSSLC Passed. Candidate’s age should be between 18 years and 25 years.

Earlier, advertisement for 5494 Constable Posts in Assam Police was published on 26 April 2018 in leading newspaper in Assam. Now, the Govt of Assam has given approval for another 1168 posts of Constable in Assam Police. As such, the total number of vacancies for Constable Recruitment is 6662.

More Details on Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2020 for 6662 posts are given below in this article.

Assam Police Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application – 23 December 2019

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 06 January 2020

Assam Police Constable Notification



Assam Police Constable Online Application Link

Assam Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable - 6662 Posts

Armed Branch - 3419 Posts

Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) - 1917 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Constable Posts

HSLC Exam Passed or

HSSLC Passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

How to Apply for Assam Police Constable Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through the SLPRB website (www. slprbassam.in) from 23 December 2019 to 06 January 2020.