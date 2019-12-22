Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020: 649 Vacancies Announced Afresh, Apply @delhipolice.nic.in from 28 December

Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Delhi Police has announced fresh 649 vacancies for Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator / Tele-printer Operator in Group ‘C’ on 22 December at its official website, delhipolice.nic.in. The online registration for fresh vacancies will open on 28 December.

As per the Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020 Notification, the online registration will continue till 27 January 2020. Interested candidates can apply online Delhi Police 649 Head Constable 2020 vacancies application link (to active on 28 December 2019) available on the Recruitment page of the official website.

In order to apply for Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020, the candidates must be 10+2 (Senior Secondary) pass from a recognised Board with Science and Mathematics Subjects. Candidates having National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the trade of Mechanic – Cum – Operator Electronic Communication System can also apply.

Delhi Police Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator / Tele-printer Operator in Delhi Police Examination, 2019 Notification highlights the age group of candidates eligible to apply. For Unreserved / EWS categories, the candidates must have attained the minimum 18 years of age on 01 July 2019 but haven’t completed 27 years. However, age relaxation has been announced for candidates belonging to reserved categories – OBC / ST / ST / Sportsmen / Sportswomen / Widow Divorced Women / Judicially separated women / departmental candidates of Delhi Police or Ex-servicemen as per the ruled notified by the Government.

While registration for Delhi Police 649 Head Constable vacancies, candidates would require to pay the application fee of Rs. 100/- which can be paid online. However, candidates of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen and women categories are exempted from payment of fee.

Selection Process of Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020 includes Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests (PE & MT), Trade Test and Test of Proficiency in Computer Operations as prescribed for the post.

Vacancy Breakup - Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020

Total Vacancies – 649

Head Constable (AWO/TPO) – Male (Open) – 392 Posts (43 vacancies for Departmental candidates)

Head Constable (AWO/TPO) – Female (Open) – 193 Posts (21 vacancies for Departmental candidates)

Notification PDF Download - Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020

Online Registration Link - Delhi Police 649 Head Constable Recruitment 2020 (to active on 28 December 2019)

