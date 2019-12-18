Coal India Recruitment 2020: 1326 Vacancies for Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Apply Online @coalindia.in

Coal India Recruitment 2020: Coal India has invited applications for the recruitment of 1326 Management Trainees. CIL Management Trainee Recruitment will start from this Saturday i.e. on 21 December . Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Coal India Management Trainee recruitment through online application mode before 19 January 2020.

Coal India Limited (CIL) is a Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India. A total of 1326 vacancies are notified for various disciplines such as Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Coal Preparation, Systems, Materials Management, Finance & Accounts, Personnel & HR, Marketing & Sales and Community Development.

Before applying the candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Online Test which is scheduled to be held on 27 and 28 February 2020. More details on CIL MT Recruitment 2020 is given below.

Coal India Management Trainee Notification

Coal India Management Trainee Online Application - to active soon

Official Website

Notification Details

Notification Number - 01/2019

Important Dates

Starting date for filling application form - 21 December 2019 from 10.00 AM onwards

Last date for submitting online applications - 19 January 2020 till 11.00 PM

Computer Based Test Date - 27 February and 28 February 2020

Coal India Management Trainee Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1326

Mining – 288

Electrical – 218

Mechanical – 258

Civil – 68

Coal Preparation -28

Systems – 46

Materials Management -28

Finance & Accounts – 254

Personnel & HR – 89

Marketing & Sales – 23

Community Development - 26

Salary:

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs. 50,000/- per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs. 60,000/- with probation for 1 year, if not extended.

Eligibility Criteria for Management Trainee Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Coal Preparation - BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Chemical/Mineral Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Systems -BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg) in Computer Science/ Computer Engg. / IT or MCA with minimum 60% marks.

Materials Management - Engineering Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with 2 years full time MBA/ PG Diploma in Management with minimum 60% marks

Finance & Accounts - Qualified CA / ICWA.

Personnel & HR - Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/ Industrial Relations/ Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR (Major) from recognized Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Marketing & Sales - Recognised Degree with 2 years full time MBA / PG Diploma in Management with specialization in Marketing (Major) from recognized Institute / University with minimum 60% marks.

Community Development - Minimum two years full time Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma of two-year duration from a recognised University/Institute in Community Development/Rural Development/Community Organisation and Development Practice/ Urban and Rural Community Development / Rural and Tribal Development/Development Management / Rural Management with minimum 60% marks. OR Minimum 2 years Full time Post Graduate Degree (from recognised University/Institute) in Social Work with specialization-Community Development / Rural Development /Community Organization & Development Practice/Urban & Rural Community Development/ Rural & Tribal Development/Development Management with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit:

30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Management Trainee Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Online Test consisting of two papers (Paper-I & Paper-II) of 100 marks each and interview.

How to Apply for Coal India Management Trainee Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through www.coalindia.in from 21 December to 19 January 2020.

Application Fee: