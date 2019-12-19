Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 for 5000 Posts, Online Application Started @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Online Application for 5000 Rajasthan Police Constable Posts has been Started @police.rajasthan.gov.in. All who wish to apply for these posts can apply online at the official website. Earlier, Rajasthan Police has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable in various departments including Districts/Unit/Battalion. This is the biggest opportunity for the candidates who wish to become a constable and serve the country and holding the requisite qualification and experience in the respective discipline.

Approx 5000 vacancies have been notified under Rajasthan Police. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 for 5000 vacancies through the online mode. The online process will tentatively close on 17 January 2020 according to the notice.

Candidates possessing the requisite qualification and experience are advised to register themselves by visiting sso.rajasthan.gov.in and apply online for the post before the closure of application. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, selection criteria, pay scale and other details in this article.

Important Date

Last date for submission of online application for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: 30 days (17 January 2019) from the commencement of the online application.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Constable: 5000 Posts

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Constable (General): Candidate must be 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): Candidate must be 08th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable Driver: Candidate must be 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link

Official Website

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 through the online mode within 30 days (17 January 2020) from the commencement of the online application. Candidates are required to check the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Official Notification for more details.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Application Fee